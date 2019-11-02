A second man is facing multiple manslaughter charges over the 39 bodies found in the back of a truck near London last week.

Irish broadcaster RTE reported Saturday morning (Australian time) that Eamon Harrison appeared in court after the endorsement of a European Arrest Warrant.

The RTE report said Harrison of Northern Ireland was accused of driving the trailer of the truck to Zeebrugge in Belgium before it later travelled to Britain.

The bodies were discovered in the trailer in a nearby industrial estate after it was picked up at docks on the River Thames.

Meanwhile police in Vietnam arrested two people and summoned others for questioning on Friday on suspicion of involvement in the 39 deaths.

After 10 Vietnamese families reported their relatives missing, fearing they were among the victims, Ha Tinh regional police launched a criminal investigation into suspected human trafficking, a statement posted on their website said.

Two people have been arrested and others brought in for questioning, it said.

The investigation would also look at similar incidents that occurred over the last five years.

On Monday, the man who allegedly drove the truck to its final destination appeared in court also accused of manslaughter, money laundering, conspiracy to traffic people and conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration.

Earlier on Friday, British police said they were hunting two brothers from Northern Ireland who were described as being crucial to their investigation.

They said Ronan and Christopher Hughes were wanted on suspicion of manslaughter and human trafficking and urged them to come forward.

The brothers were known to have links in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland to the haulage and shipping industries.

On October 26, Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc ordered an investigation into alleged human trafficking activities after British police said at least some of the truck dead may have come from the southeast Asian country.

-with AAP