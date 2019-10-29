A grandfather who police say dropped his young granddaughter from the 11th floor of a cruise ship docked in Puerto Rico in July has been charged with negligent homicide.

A judge has ordered the arrest of Salvatore Anello after prosecutors submitted evidence and said the girl fell when he raised her up to an open window.

Chloe Wiegand was 18 months old when she fell off the 11th floor of a Royal Caribbean cruise ship docked in San Juan on July 7.

An attorney for the family has said Chloe asked her grandfather to lift her up so she could bang on the glass in a children’s play area.

He blamed the cruise ship company for leaving the window inexplicably open.

The family is from Indiana and was aboard Royal Caribbean’s Freedom of the Seas.

Mr Anello is being held on $80,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on November 20.

