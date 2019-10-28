News World EU approves three-month Brexit ‘flextension’ until January 31
Updated:

EU approves three-month Brexit ‘flextension’ until January 31

EU states have agreed to grant Britain a three-month flexible delay on its departure from the bloc. Photo: Getty
EU member states have agreed to grant Britain a three-month delay on its departure from the European Union until January 31, European Council President Donald Tusk has announced on Twitter.

The so-called “flextension” would allow Britain to leave earlier if the withdrawal agreement has been ratified by both sides in time.

EU member states are expected to formalise the decision in writing, Tusk added on Monday.

Brexit has been delayed twice – from March 29 and April 12 – after Theresa May failed to get her deal through the British parliament.

The British parliament has indicated preliminary support for the deal, but rejected a three-day ratification timetable proposed by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Mr Johnson is due to ask lawmakers to vote later on Monday about holding an election on December 12 in return for more time to scrutinise his Brexit deal.

Labour has consistently rejected Mr Johnson’s election call unless a no-deal Brexit is taken off the table.

Meanwhile, the Liberal Democrats and the Scottish National Party have joined forces in a bid to trigger a December 9 election.

BBC reports that the draft text of an agreement for the 27 EU ambassadors includes a commitment that the withdrawal agreement on the UK’s exit from the EU cannot be renegotiated in future.

The UK was due to leave the EU on Thursday, but Mr Johnson was required to request an extension from the bloc after Parliament failed to agree a Brexit deal.

The PM had repeatedly said the UK would leave on October 31 deadline “do or die”, but the law known as the Benn Act also requires him to accept the offer.

