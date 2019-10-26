Disgraced Hollywood producer Weinstein mocked, abused at rare NYC public appearance

Disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein has been mocked from the stage and jeered by attendees at a New York actors’ showcase during a rare public appearance ahead of his January rape trial.

At the lower Manhattan event on Wednesday night local time, Buzzfeed News reported Weinstein arrived with an “entourage” to watch Actor’s Hour, a monthly event “dedicated to artists” at the Downtime bar.

One comedian, who Buzzfeed named as Kelly Bachman, referred to the disgraced film mogul during her set as “the elephant in the room” and likened him to horror villain Freddy Krueger.

Amid boos from men in the crowd, and loud applause from females in the audience, Backman continues her stand-up: “I didn’t know we had to bring our own Mace and rape whistles to Actor’s Hour”.

In an Instagram video, Bachman continues: “I have been raped, surprisingly not by anyone here, and I’ve never been able to confront those guys, so just a general f–k you”.

Buzzfeed reported that at one moment during Backman’s routine, which is about sex, she yelled “consent is important” and stared directly at Weinstein.

“I didn’t want to make everyone comfortable,” said Bachman. “I didn’t want to make light of this person and make everyone feel good about it.”

Meanwhile, actor Zoe Stuckless, 21, said she was horrified after recognising Weinstein sitting in booth surrounded by young women and older men in suits, but grateful Backman had referred to his presence during her performance.

During intermission, she approached Weinstein’s table, angry that he was allowed to be “in this space” and “allowed to be laughing”.

She posted the video on Twitter, saying she “confronted Harvey Weinstein in a bar along with a number of other artists”.

Hey all, I know I’m late to the conversation here. I don’t usually use twitter but it seems like that’s where a lot of this conversation is happening. Last night I confronted Harvey Weinstein in a bar along with a number of other artists. Heres the thread (1/?) #HarveyWeinstein pic.twitter.com/L8Oee5hAO7 — Zoe Stuckless (@revoltchild) October 25, 2019

“Nobody is going to say anything?” waving her arms and yelling.

“I’ll get out of here, that’s fine, I am happy to leave, but nobody is going to say anything?

Stuckless and another attendee were asked to leave and were escorted from the premises.

In a statement shared on Actor’s Hour’s Facebook page, the organization said it “apologize[s] wholeheartedly for the way the situation was handled.”

“When the comedian on stage confronted Mr Weinstein, it was unclear who responded with heckles. When Ms. Stuckless confronted Mr Weinstein directly, I couldn’t hear what was being said, and wasn’t sure if someone was beginning a performance or monologue.

“By the time she was walking out, it was too late. She should not have been encouraged to leave. Then and there, I should have shut down the event or given her the microphone to vocalize her feelings, but I was in total shock.

“Mr Weinstein will not be attending any future Actor’s Hour events,” the statement said.

Actors Hour was built with the purpose of creating our own tables in an industry that oftentimes leaves so many artists… Posted by Actor's Hour – A Speakeasy on Friday, October 25, 2019

Weinstein’s spokesman says he and his entourage had nothing to do with their removal.

Juda Engelmayer says the producer is “being treated as if he has been convicted”.

Weinstein is free on $US1 million ($1.5 million) bail while he awaits trial.

He denies the rape allegations.