Hundreds told to flee California wildfires as utilities turn off power to 200,000 homes

A wind-driven wildfire has roared across a swathe of northern California wine country, prompting the evacuation of some 2000 Sonoma County residents, including the town of Geyserville where about a dozen homes were destroyed.

The Kincade fire was the most severe of several blazes raging throughout California as utility companies cut off electricity to nearly 200,000 homes and businesses across the state in precautionary outages to reduce wildfire risks from high winds.

The Sonoma County blaze erupted late on Wednesday night and by Thursday morning had scorched some 4000 hectares, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) reported, as firefighters struggled to contain the spreading flames.

#KincadeFire that started at 9:24 last night has grown to 10,000 acres overnight North East of Gyserville, Ca. Incident Management Team 6 has been activated. CAL FIRE SLO has deployed two Battalion Chiefs that are part of IMT-6. CAL FIRE SLO remains fully staffed and prepared. pic.twitter.com/OPm8xA06Yd — CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) October 24, 2019

Ground crews battled the blaze at close range with hand tools and bulldozers, assisted by water-dropping helicopters and air plane tankers carrying payloads of fire-retardant slurry.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office issued an evacuation order for Geyserville, home to nearly 900 people.

A Reuters photographer observed about a dozen homes in flames in the town on Thursday local time.

By midday on Thursday, mandatory evacuation notices had been expanded to cover roughly 2000 people overall, the sheriff’s office said.

An evacuation warning was in effect for the northern end of the larger wine country town of Healdsburg, a short distance to the south, urging residents to be ready to flee at a moment’s notice.

Both towns, located about 120km north of San Francisco, are hubs of upscale restaurants, wine-tasting rooms, inns, and shops surrounded by rolling hills dotted by vineyards.

