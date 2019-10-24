More victims found in separate truck on UK highway

Nine victims have been found alive in the back of a truck on a British motorway following the discovery of 39 bodies found dead inside a semi-trailer in Essex.

The nine people were found in the back of a truck on the M20 motorway in Kent on Wednesday.

“Nine people are now being checked as a precaution by the South East Coast Ambulance Service before they are passed to Home Office immigration officers,” a statement from the Kent police said.

The discovery comes after 38 adults and one teenager were found dead inside another semi-trailer in Essex, east of London after an anonymous call to emergency services.

The truck driver, 25-year-old Mo Robinson from Northern Ireland, has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

UK politicians have speculated the tragedy could be linked to human-trafficking gangs that operate out of Bulgaria, while links to Ireland have also been uncovered.

On Facebook, Mr Robinson appears to be a proud truck driver and dad-to-be.

It appears that he started driving a red and white truck, similar to the one police are investigating one year ago.

In October last year, he posted a photograph on Instagram of the vehicle outside a Scania warehouse and carrying a container marked “M&S – Daily service to and from Scandinavia”.

“New rig lad,” one man commented, adding an emoji with love-heart eyes.

In 2014, he shared an image of a different truck captioned: “Choose a job you love and you’ll never have to work a day in your life #lifeontheroad #livingthedream”.

His pregnant partner and her brother told local media outlet Belfast live that they hadn’t heard from him and didn’t “know what is going on”.

Mr Robinson does not own the truck and may not have been the only driver on the trip.

Police believe the trailer travelled from Zeebrugge in Belgium into Purfleet in England and then docked in the Thurrock area after 12:30am on Wednesday morning.

The tractor unit originated from Northern Ireland while the truck is registered to a company Varna on the east coast of Bulgaria, a country infamous for its people-smuggling gangs.

Bulgarian authorities said they could not yet confirm that the truck had started its journey there.

CCTV footage shows the truck just moments before it pulled into the industrial estate.

The semi-trailer had a sticker on the windscreen which read: “The Ultimate Dream”.

The East England Ambulance Service said they had been alerted to the grisly scene after receiving a phone call in the early hours of the morning, but could not confirm who made that call.

Deputy chief constable Pippa Mills from Essex Police said it was “an absolute tragedy and a very sad day.”

“We believe the lorry is from Bulgaria and came into the UK through Holyhead on the 19th of October,” she told reporters at a press conference.

“At this stage, we have not identified where the victims are from or their identities, and we anticipate that this could be a lengthy process.”