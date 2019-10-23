President Donald Trump likened the impeachment investigation into his dealings with Ukraine to a “lynching” in a tweet that drew condemnation for his inflammatory reference to decades of killings of thousands of black Americans.

The Republican leader issued his comment on Twitter just before Tuesday’s closed-door testimony by William Taylor, a US diplomat expected to be an important witness in the inquiry led by Democrats in the US House of Representatives.

Politicians planned to ask Mr Taylor, the acting ambassador at the US Embassy in Ukraine, about Mr Trump’s withholding of security assistance for the government in Kiev, which Mr Taylor called “crazy.”

“All Republicans must remember what they are witnessing here — a lynching. But we will WIN!” Mr Trump wrote on Twitter.

Lynching refers to the murder of thousands of Americans, most of them black, between the 1880s and 1960s, as African-Americans struggled for their rights as US citizens.

Mr Trump’s comment was immediately condemned as unbecoming of a president.

“For Trump to characterise a legal impeachment inquiry as a lynching shows a complete disrespect for the thousands of Black people lynched — murdered — throughout our nation’s history in acts of racism and hatred,” said Karen Baynes-Dunning, interim president of the Southern Poverty Law Center, which advocates for equal opportunity and fights bigotry.

Some Republicans defended Mr Trump’s use of the word, instead blaming journalists or Democrats conducting the investigation.

Some Republicans have complained about the inquiry’s process as carried out by three House committees.