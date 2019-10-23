News World British police find 39 bodies in truck container in Essex, England
Updated:

British police find 39 bodies in truck container in Essex, England

Police investigate at the Waterglade Industrial Park in Grays, Essex, after 39 bodies were found inside a truck container. Photo: PA
Share
Tweet Share Reddit Pin Email Comment

British police say the bodies of 39 people have been found in a truck container at an industrial estate to the east of London.

Essex Police said the truck was believed to have come from Bulgaria and to have entered the UK at Holyhead in Wales on Saturday.

The truck driver, a 25-year-old man from Northern Ireland, has been arrested.

“This is a tragic incident where a large number of people have lost their lives,” Essex Police chief superintendent Andrew Mariner said.

“Our inquiries are ongoing to establish what has happened.

“We are in the process of identifying the victims, however I anticipate that this could be a lengthy process.”

The Port of Holyhead, in north Wales, which is thought to have been used by a lorry carrying a container in which 39 bodies have been found in Grays, Essex. Photo: PA

The bodies were discovered in the container at Waterglade Industrial Park at Grays, located by the River Thames, about 32 kilometres from central London.

The 39 victims – 38 adults and one teenager – were all pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have set up a perimeter around the site.

The truck was found in Waterglade Industrial Park in Essex. Photo: Google Maps

Thurrock MP Jackie Doyle-Price said she was sickened by the news, which occurred in her constituency.

“People trafficking is a vile and dangerous business,” Ms Doyle-Price said.

“This is a big investigation for Essex Police. Let’s hope they bring these murderers to justice.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was “appalled by this tragic incident”.

“I am receiving regular updates and the Home Office will work closely with Essex Police as we establish exactly what has happened,” Mr Johnson tweeted.

Home Secretary Priti Patel said she was “shocked and saddened by this utterly tragic incident”.

“Essex Police has arrested an individual and we must give them the space to conduct their investigations,” she posted on Twitter.

BBC reports the bodies of 58 Chinese immigrants were found in the back of a lorry in Dover in June 2000.

A Dutch lorry driver was jailed the following year for their manslaughter.

-with ABC

Comments
View Comments

Trending Now

israel folau world cup wallabies
Folau sacking disrupted Wallabies’ World Cup run, Rugby Australia says
cba compensation outage
CBA compensates customers after outage
Wait and see on tax cuts: Treasury secretary
lotto division one double win
What’s luckier than winning the Lotto? This dad has just won it twice
John Setka labor expulsion
John Setka resigns from Labor Party
darren weir melbourne cup court
Explosive Melbourne Cup racing allegations revealed in court