British police say the bodies of 39 people have been found in a truck container at an industrial estate to the east of London.

Essex Police said the truck was believed to have come from Bulgaria and to have entered the UK at Holyhead in Wales on Saturday.

The truck driver, a 25-year-old man from Northern Ireland, has been arrested.

“This is a tragic incident where a large number of people have lost their lives,” Essex Police chief superintendent Andrew Mariner said.

“Our inquiries are ongoing to establish what has happened.

“We are in the process of identifying the victims, however I anticipate that this could be a lengthy process.”

The bodies were discovered in the container at Waterglade Industrial Park at Grays, located by the River Thames, about 32 kilometres from central London.

The 39 victims – 38 adults and one teenager – were all pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have set up a perimeter around the site.

Thurrock MP Jackie Doyle-Price said she was sickened by the news, which occurred in her constituency.

“People trafficking is a vile and dangerous business,” Ms Doyle-Price said.

“This is a big investigation for Essex Police. Let’s hope they bring these murderers to justice.”

I’m appalled by this tragic incident in Essex. I am receiving regular updates and the Home Office will work closely with Essex Police as we establish exactly what has happened. My thoughts are with all those who lost their lives & their loved ones. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) October 23, 2019

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was “appalled by this tragic incident”.

“I am receiving regular updates and the Home Office will work closely with Essex Police as we establish exactly what has happened,” Mr Johnson tweeted.

Shocked & saddened by this utterly tragic incident in Grays. Essex Police has arrested an individual and we must give them the space to conduct their investigations. — Priti Patel MP (@patel4witham) October 23, 2019

Home Secretary Priti Patel said she was “shocked and saddened by this utterly tragic incident”.

“Essex Police has arrested an individual and we must give them the space to conduct their investigations,” she posted on Twitter.

BBC reports the bodies of 58 Chinese immigrants were found in the back of a lorry in Dover in June 2000.

A Dutch lorry driver was jailed the following year for their manslaughter.

-with ABC