An Australian man living in Texas has been shot dead while protecting his wife and two young children from intruders who broke into his home.

Brenton Estorffe, 29, originally from Queensland, reportedly heard a window break at the rear of his home in Katy, a town near Houston, about midnight on Wednesday.

His wife and children, a one-year-old and a three-year-old, were sleeping at the time.

Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls said Mr Estorffe was shot dead after being woken by two intruders in his home.

“He woke up and confronted two individuals in his living room, at which point in time he was shot and killed,” Sheriff Nehls said.

It was believed the shooting occurred during a burglary attempt, however, Mr Nehls said he did not have a clear idea of why the pair broke into the house.

Police do not believe any valuables were taken from the home.

“Most individuals what want to commit a burglary do it when people are not at home, when they are working,” he said.

“These individuals pulled in there around midnight, broke glass into the back of the house and then, you know — I don’t think they were there to commit a burglary.

“There were cars parked in the driveway.

“I don’t know what their motive was but what I do know is this: they made some very poor decisions. They took a young man’s life.”

Mr Estorffe’s wife called 911 to report the intruders after the shot was fired.

The intruders remain on the run but local authorities have vowed to track down the assailants.

“It’s sad, sad,” the sheriff told local TV station ABC13.

“Pray for this young wife and her two small children because they are without their father.

“He was there to protect his family… It breaks your heart.”

Younger brother mourns ‘hero’

Cobin Estorffe, Brenton’s younger brother, paid tribute on Facebook saying that life would “never, ever be the same” without Brenton.

“Still not real brother, life will never ever be the same without you,” Mr Estorffe wrote. “Hands down you are my hero, the way you stood up for your family, can only dream to be a little bit like you. Thanks for the amazing times we had together.

“Love you brother, you will never be forgotten. Best mate, oldest brother, a son, a father, an uncle, a husband and a f***ing hero.”

Brenton grew up on the Queensland’s Sunshine Coast in in Mooloolaba before he moved to the US to pursue his dream of playing in the NFL. He played a season of college football for Southern Virginia University in 2012 before working as a rental car manager.

Neighbourhood ‘on edge’

Police spokeswoman Jessica Reyes earlier said officers were investigating a car that reportedly sped away from the scene, but did not have a suspect.

“The Fort Bend County Sheriff will stop at nothing to identify these individuals, apprehend them and bring them to justice,” Mr Nehls said.

“We have a team of detectives scouring the neighbourhood, looking at surveillance videos, talking to individuals.”

He said the fatal shooting “startled” residents in the area.

“We are a very large county that has very little violent crime,” Mr Nehls said.

“You talk to neighbours and some of them leave their doors even unlocked.

“There are people in this neighbourhood that are on edge right now with what took place the other night.”

– with AAP/ABC