News World Residents trapped in rubble after seven-storey apartment collapse
Updated:

Residents trapped in rubble after seven-storey apartment collapse

Firefighters search for people who are trapped after a building collapsed in Fortaleza, Ceara state, Brazil. Photo: AAP
Share
Tweet Share Reddit Pin Email

Rescuers are in a race to find survivors after a seven-storey apartment building collapsed into a pile of rubble in Brazil.

One person was killed, five were found alive and it is estimated another 10 people are still missing, feared trapped under the mass of concrete.

Firefighters said some people who had been buried alive used mobile phones to direct rescuers to their location.

However the rescue effort remains risky due to the possibility of further movement, emergency responders warned.

The dramatic building catastrophe occurred in an upscale neighbourhood of Fortaleza on Tuesday.

The apartment block  – which a resident said was about 40 years old – crumbled at around 10:30 am local time, but it was not immediately clear what caused the accident or how many total victims may be involved.

Fire brigade and civil defence were not immediately available to provide further details.

Videos posted to Twitter reveal the aftermath, with a cloud of billowing dust obscuring where the residential building once stood.

Television footage showed a handful of rescuers in orange suits digging through a massive pile of wreckage in a middle class area of Fortaleza, the capital of Ceara state.

According to G1 news website, pedestrians who were passing by the building when it collapsed were taken to nearby medical clinics and access to streets surrounding the wreckage were closed by authorities.

There were reports of a puppy pulled out alive.

-with AAP

Trending Now

‘We should respond to the science’: Labor declares climate change emergency but delays 2030 target
ANZ boss Shayne Elliott said the bank was keeping an eye on its loan book
The four questions the big banks really need to answer
‘Denial’: Coalition government accused of ignoring NBN issues
Dutch siblings who lived in farmhouse cellar for nine years discovered after one escapes
make-up AI
Make-up techniques a potential weapon against unwanted facial recognition surveillance
Dinner date
The latest woe in modern living is here to stress you out further