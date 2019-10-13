Hard Rock hotel collapse in New Orleans leaves at least one dead

A Hard Rock Hotel under construction in New Orleans has collapsed, leaving at least one person dead and three unaccounted for.

Nearby buildings were evacuated and officials said the building and a 82-metre construction crane still looming over the site were considered unstable.

It was not immediately clear how that would affect search and rescue efforts. A drone was flown over the site to help authorities assess the situation.

WATCH: Incredible video captures the moment the construction site for the Hard Rock Hotel in downtown New Orleans collapsed. (Video: Michael Dalle) pic.twitter.com/lmt4RGThNw — 10News WTSP (@10NewsWTSP) October 12, 2019

WWL-TV aired and tweeted a viewer’s dramatic video of Saturday’s collapse, showing upper floors falling on top of each other before one side of the building toppled to the ground.

Evacuees included guests at a hostel across the street from the damaged building.

“I heard a huge noise and thought it was a plane crashing. Then, the hostel shook,” guest Sue Hurley, 68, told The Associated Press.

Authorities said 18 people were taken to a hospital for treatment. All were considered stable.

Governor John Bel Edwards visited the scene and urged people to stay away from the area.

-AAP