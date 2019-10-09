Trump administration blocks key witness from impeachment testimony

The Trump administration has blocked a key witness from testifying in the impeachment probe amid accusations of a “cover-up” over the president’s controversial Ukraine phone call.

America’s Ambassador to the EU Gordon Sondland was due to testify on Tuesday (local time) but received a midnight voicemail message from the State Department instructing him not to appear, Democrats said.

House speaker Nancy Pelosi slammed the move as an “abuse of power” but Donald Trump hit back, dismissing the impeachment inquiry process as a “kangaroo court”.

BREAKING: In letter to US House leaders, White House counsel declares that “President Trump cannot permit his Administration to participate in this partisan” impeachment inquiry. pic.twitter.com/qRvZpOHjPp — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 8, 2019

The latest twist comes as extreme measures were being discussed to protect the whistleblower whose complaint sparked the probe.

Among the measures under consideration are disguising the whistleblower’s voice and image and testifying at an off-site location.

Ambassador Gordon Sondland had been due to be grilled over the president’s push to get Ukraine to investigate his Democrat rival Joe Biden ahead of the 2020 presidential election.

Text messages released earlier show Mr Sondland was one of the US officials encouraging Ukraine to investigate the energy company that appointed Joe Biden’s son Hunter to its board.

In exchange, the US officials dangled the offer of a Washington meeting with Mr Trump for Ukraine’s new president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Ambassador Sondland’s lawyer Lawyer Robert Luskin said his client was “profoundly disappointed” that he would not be able to testify before the congressional investigation.

He added that “Ambassador Sondland travelled to Washington from Brussels in order to prepare for his testimony and to be available to answer the Committee’s questions”.

The ambassador had recovered the requested communications from his devices relating to the Ukraine “quid pro quo” scandal and turned them over to the State Department which is now withholding them from the committees undertaking the inquiry.

The chairmen of the three investigating committees accused the Trump Administration of “an obstruction of the impeachment inquiry” and warned they would issue a subpoena.

“These actions appear to be part of the White House’s effort to obstruct the impeachment inquiry and to cover up President Trump’s misconduct from Congress and the American people,” said Adam Schiff, Eliot Engel and Elijah Cummings in a joint statement.

“Ambassador Sondland’s testimony and documents are vital, and that is precisely why the Administration is now blocking his testimony and withholding his documents.

“We consider this interference to be obstruction of the impeachment inquiry.

“We will be issuing subpoena to Ambassador Sondland for both his testimony and documents.”

Mr Trump has given his version of why the envoy was blocked, tweeting on Tuesday that “I would love to send Ambassador Sondland” to testify, “but unfortunately he would be testifying before a totally compromised kangaroo court”.

I would love to send Ambassador Sondland, a really good man and great American, to testify, but unfortunately he would be testifying before a totally compromised kangaroo court, where Republican’s rights have been taken away, and true facts are not allowed out for the public…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 8, 2019

Mr Sondland was a Seattle-based hotelier until Mr Trump nominated him to his position as ambassador in May.

The House of Representatives foreign affairs, intelligence and oversight committees are expected to ask Mr Sondland to explain why he became involved in dealings with Ukraine, which is not a member of the EU.

