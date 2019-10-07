Deer crashes through window of US salon

Talk about deer and skittles.

A buck has made a surprise visit to a hair salon in US state Long Island when it crashed through the window before dashing out through the front door.

Staff and clients at Be.you.tiful salon in Lake Ronkonkoma leapt in fright as the deer tore through the premises.

The incident was captured by the salon’s security camera and widely shared on social media.

Salon owner Jenisse Heredia said she was cutting a client’s hair when she heard “this wild crash” and thought it was a car.

“In my mind, I’m thinking the worst, that a car just drove into a salon,” Heredia told NBC News.

Heredia says the buck ran to the break room at the back of the shop, came back out and hit a mirror, then ran out with an iron caught on its antlers.

Police say one client suffered leg and head pain when the buck jumped over her as she sat on a couch. She was treated at a hospital.

Although the buck ran through the shop thrashing its antlers, it caused little damage other than to the front door and window, Heredia said. “It’s crazy It didn’t break anything,” she said.

The salon, which is closed Sundays, will open as usual on Monday, she said.

