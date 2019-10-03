At least four officers have died in a knife attack by an administrator at the Paris police headquarters, a police union official says.

The attacker has been shot dead.

It wasn’t immediately clear how far the assailant got inside the building, which is across the street from Notre Dame Cathedral.

Union official Loic Travers said the attack on Thursday appears to have begun in an office and continued elsewhere inside the large compound.

Mr Travers said the motive is unknown, but the employee allegedly responsible for the violence apparently never posed any problems before.

He said he can’t remember an attack on police officers of this magnitude.

The attack came a day after thousands of officers marched in Paris to protest about low wages, long hours and increasing suicides in their ranks.

France’s interior minister and the Paris prosecutor were on their way to the scene.

Extremists have repeatedly targeted French police in France in recent years.

In 2017, a gunman opened fire on the Champs-Elysees boulevard, killing one officer before he was shot to death.

In 2016, an attack inspired by the Islamic State group killed a police officer and his companion, an administrator, at their home in front of their child.