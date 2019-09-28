Canadian authorities finally reveal details of Lucas Fowler’s killers

Canada’s teen killers embarked on a cold and remorseless murder spree with no motive, killing people at random, according to police.

Authorities have released a detailed report into the murders that claimed the lives of Australian tourist Lucas Fowler, his US girlfriend and a university lecturer.

Assistant Commissioner Kevin Hackett of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said the violence was random “crimes of opportunity” and that Mr Fowler had been targeted simply because he was on the side of the road at the time.

It was revealed Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, and Kam McLeod, 19 shot six videos which police believe was an attempt at gaining “notoriety”.

The “cold and remorseless” clips, some of which were filmed while they were on the run, will not be released for fear of sparking copy-cat crimes and to respect the victims’ families.

They also contained a confession and outlined their plans extend their killing spree before escaping to Europe or Africa.

Assistant Commissioner Hackett said there was no evidence of a motive for the killings, “if there was one”.

There were also no other victims.

“In the videos, the suspects took responsibility for all three murders,” Assistant Commissioner Hackett said.

“They indicated no remorse for their actions, as well as their intentions to potentially kill others.”

Assistant commissioner Hackett said McLeod shot Schmegelsky before turning the gun on himself.

He said the video confessions would not be made public, because police believed McLeod and Schmegelsky wanted notoriety for their crimes.

“While we have been able to gain greater clarity on the movements and the actions of the two accused,” Assistant commissioner Hackett said.

“We respect that the answers have not reduced the trauma and the grief experienced by the families of Lucas Fowler, Chynna Deese and Leonard Dick,” he added.

Reporters packed into a media room at RCMP headquarters in British Colombia where they were presented with a day-by-day timeline of the dramatic events of July 12 to Aug. 7.

The bodies of Schmegelsky and McLeod were found on August 7 in dense scrub in northern Manitoba. An autopsy suggested they died of self-inflicted gunshot wounds.

BC MURDERS | RCMP say murder suspects died in a suicide pact. Video has been found with confessions from killers, but does not provide motive for murders. They did ask to be cremated. Video will not be released out of respect for victim's families. pic.twitter.com/dWWfcOMaEZ — NewsTalk 610 CKTB (@610CKTB) September 27, 2019

McLeod and Schmegelsky, were suspected of shooting dead Mr Fowler and girlfriend Chynna Deese on July 15 after finding the couple and their broken-down van on the side of an isolated highway in northern British Columbia.

Mr Fowler, 23, from Sydney, and Ms Deese, 24, from North Carolina, fell in love after meeting in Croatia on a backpacking trip and were on a Canadian road trip.

McLeod and Schmegelsky were accused of murdering 64-year-old University of British Columbia botany lecturer Leonard Dyck four days later, stealing Mr Dyck’s Toyota RAV4, setting their own Dodge pick-up truck on fire and sparking a nationwide manhunt.

The teenagers were found dead in bushland more than 3000km east near the northern, desolate Manitoba town of Gillam.

The RCMP had suppressed most details of the case, including what was on the video message or if other notes or clues were left behind to explain why two teenagers who just weeks earlier were working at a Vancouver Island Wal-Mart suddenly became killers.

Mr Fowler is the son of NSW Police chief inspector Stephen Fowler.

NSW Police sent two homicide detectives to Canada to assist the investigation, liaise and support family members.

