British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has hit out at the Supreme Court for intervening in a political matter at a time of “great national controversy” over Brexit.

Mr Johnson was forced to cut short a trip to the UN in New York to address British MPs after the court ruled that his suspension of parliament was unlawful.

Mr Johnson accused parliament on Wednesday of being “paralysed” and claimed its members were “sabotaging” Brexit negotiations by seeking to thwart his commitment to taking the UK out of the EU on October 31, with or without a deal.

And he dared opposition parties to table a motion of no confidence or back a general election in order to “finally face the day of reckoning with the voters”.

Mr Johnson was humiliated by Tuesday’s Supreme Court judgment which overturned his advice to the Queen to suspend parliament until October 14.

The prime minister said it was “absolutely no disrespect to the judiciary to say I thought the court was wrong” to pronounce on a “political question at a time of great national controversy”.

He claimed MPs were trying to prevent Brexit entirely.

“The people at home know that this parliament will keep delaying, it will keep sabotaging the negotiations because they don’t want a deal,” he said.

It’s time to get Brexit done and move on so that we can invest more in the NHS and our schools and tackle violent crime 🇬🇧 #LeaveOct31st pic.twitter.com/L928g2Lmlk — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) September 25, 2019

In response, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn repeated his call for the prime minister to quit.

“After yesterday’s ruling the prime minister should have done the honourable thing and resigned,” he said.

Opposition parties will not back an election until they are sure that a no-deal Brexit is off the table.

They are suspicious that Mr Johnson will not comply with the terms of the Benn Act, which is aimed at delaying Brexit beyond the October 31 deadline if no agreement has been reached.

A defiant Mr Johnson taunted Mr Corbyn over his refusal to back an election.

“I think the people outside this House understand what is happening,” he said.

“Out of sheer selfishness and political cowardice they are unwilling to move aside and let the people have a say.

“The leader of the opposition and his party don’t trust the people.

“All that matters to them is an obsessive desire to overturn the referendum result.”

Mr Johnson threw down the gauntlet to the opposition parties, saying the parliament must “let this government get Brexit done or bring a vote of confidence and finally face the day of reckoning with the voters”.

Mr Corbyn dismissed Johnson’s words as “bluster from a dangerous prime minister who thinks he is above the law”.

“In truth, he is not fit for the office that he holds,” the Labour leader said.

-AAP