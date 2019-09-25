Speaker Nancy Pelosi has warned that “no-one is above the law” as she announced an impeachment inquiry into Donald Trump’s controversial phone call with Ukraine’s president.

The dramatic development comes after Mr Trump admitted to withholding aid to Ukraine ahead of the conversation in which it’s claimed he pressed its president to investigate political opponent Joe Biden’s son who worked in the country’s gas industry.

Ms Pelosi said on Wednesday Mr Trump’s actions may have “seriously violated the constitution” and she instructed the House of Representatives’ six committees to proceed with investigations.

“The president must be held accountable,” she announced.

“No-one is above the law.”

HAPPENING NOW: Nancy Pelosi speaks about Trump impeachment inquiry https://t.co/U6Pf4OzkXw pic.twitter.com/AemnwJJSSS — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 24, 2019

Mr Trump labelled the impeachment drive a “presidential harassment” after earlier vowing to release “the complete, fully declassified and un-redacted” transcript of his call with president Volodymyr Zelenskysky.

In a tweet, Mr Trump said the transcript would be released on Wednesday (local time) and would show the call was “totally appropriate” and there had been no quid pro quo for US aid in exchange for a probe.

They never even saw the transcript of the call. A total Witch Hunt! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2019

It has also been revealed the whistleblower whose complaint sparked the latest scandal wants to testify and could be doing so as soon as this week.

Mr Trump is seeking re-election next year and Mr Biden, the former US vice president, is the front runner for the Democratic presidential nomination.

The Democrats have accused the president of using the $US400 million ($588 million) aid cuts as political leverage to smear a potential 2020 presidential opponent.

Mr Trump has admitted withholding aid to Ukraine but denies it was to press Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter.

Mr Trump says he instructed the aid withdrawal because he wanted other European countries to contribute assistance.

“We’re putting up the bulk of the money, and I’m asking why is that?” he said, adding: “What I want, and I insist on it, is that Europe has to put up money for Ukraine also.”

Earlier House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat, said there did not need to be an overt ‘quid pro quo’ in the transcript of the conversation for an impeachable offence to have been committed.

Ms Pelosi has been trying to hold the line against impeachment for months, as her caucus remained deeply ambivalent about it.

But the Ukraine scandal has prompted at least 34 members — including several freshmen in vulnerable districts — to join calls for impeachment.

“If the President brings up he wants them to investigate something…of his political opponent, that is self-evident that it is not right,” she said.

“You don’t ask foreign governments to help us in our election. That’s what we try to stop with Russia. It’s wrong.

“And just bringing up the election is bad enough.

“That there would be a quid pro quo isn’t necessarily in the conversation, but in the sequencing. So this is not a good thing for a democracy.”

Mr Biden is expected to make a statement on the issue later in the day where he will say: “Trump’s latest abuses are on top of all of his prior abuses,” a Biden campaign spokesman said.

“He’s going to call on Trump to comply with all of congress’ outstanding lawful requests for information — in the Ukraine matter, and in the other investigations — and if Trump doesn’t comply, congress has no choice but to impeach,” the spokesman said..

-with AAP