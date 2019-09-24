Video of Trump ignoring Greta Thunberg goes viral

A short video of US President Donald Trump walking past teen climate activist Greta Thunberg at the United Nations in New York has gone viral.

The brief clip appears to show Trump ignoring the 16-year-old Swede, who was behind him, as the UN was holding a key summit on climate change on Monday.

The video was quickly picked up by news outlets, and was also shared on Twitter by actor George Takei.

The video appeared to have been originally filmed by the Reuters news agency, which was following Mr Trump as he made a three-day visit to New York for the UN General Assembly.

Captured by @Reuters Andrew Hofstetter: Activist @GretaThunberg watches Trump arrive at the #UNGA. Thunberg condemned world leaders for failing to take strong measures to combat climate change: ‘You have stolen my dreams’ https://t.co/e9VfO9KJFo pic.twitter.com/rTtzzu8jis — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) September 23, 2019

Ms Thunberg earlier gave an impassioned speech at the climate event, telling world leaders they were failing young people by not acting to stop the climate crisis.

Mr Trump, who was not scheduled to appear, dropped in for a few minutes before leaving to host a side event on religious freedom. The President has often voiced his scepticism about climate science and has even claimed it is a Chinese hoax.

-with AAP