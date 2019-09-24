News World Clip of Trump ignoring Thunberg goes viral
Donald Trump walks past Greta Thunberg at the United Nations.
A short video of US President Donald Trump walking past teen climate activist Greta Thunberg at the United Nations in New York has gone viral.

The brief clip appears to show Trump ignoring the 16-year-old Swede who was behind him, as the UN was holding a key summit on climate change on Monday.

The video was quickly picked up by the Guardian, Sky News, BuzzFeed and The Independent, and was also shared on Twitter by actor George Takei.

The video appeared to have been originally filmed by the Reuters news agency, which was following the president as he made a three-day visit to New York for the UN General Assembly.

Thunberg earlier gave an impassioned speech at the climate event, telling world leaders they were failing young people by not acting to stop the climate crisis.

Trump, who was not scheduled to appear, dropped in for a few minutes before leaving to host a side event on religious freedom. The president has often voiced his scepticism about climate science and has even claimed it was a Chinese hoax.

