A defiant Prime Minister Boris Johnson says the Supreme Court ruling against him could hurt a Brexit deal, but he is determined the United Kingdom will still leave the European Union on October 31.

Amid calls from many opponents for his resignation, Mr Johnson told reporters on Tuesday in New York – where he is attending a United Nations climate summit – he disagreed with the judgment that Parliament being prorogued was unlawful.

In a unanimous 11-0 verdict described by some as “a legal earthquake”, Britain’s highest court ruled Mr Johnson had unlawfully suspended Parliament.

“Obviously this is a verdict that we will respect and we respect the judicial process,” Mr Johnson said.

“I have to say that I strongly disagree with what the justices have found.

“I don’t think that it’s right, but we will go ahead and, of course, Parliament will come back.”

The political ramifications of the verdict are huge, with Mr Johnson likely to face a vote of no-confidence when Parliament returns, a general election likely to be called, and the possibility of a second Brexit referendum.

It comes after Mr Johnson advised Queen Elizabeth II to prorogue, or suspend, Parliament on August 28.

Lady Brenda Hale said the unanimous decision of 11 justices was that the suspension was “justiciable” – capable of challenge in the courts – and that the case was ‘‘about the limits on the power to advise the Queen to prorogue Parliament’’.

Recognising “this was not a normal prorogation”, Lady Hale said it “prevented Parliament from carrying out its duties” in the crucial period before the October 31 Brexit deadline.

“The court is bound to conclude that the decision to advise the Queen to prorogue Parliament was unlawful,” Lady Hale said.

Outlining that Mr Johnson’s proroguing was ‘‘unlawful, void and of no effect and should be quashed’’, Lady Hale said it was up to the Speaker to decide what happens next.

Speaker of the House of Commons John Bercow said he welcomed the Supreme Court’s judgment.

“As the embodiment of our Parliamentary democracy, the House of Commons must convene without delay,” Mr Bercow said.

“To this end, I will now consult the party leaders as a matter of urgency.”

Parliament has since been recalled for an 11.30am start on Wednesday.

Shortly after the verdict, British Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn called on Mr Johnson to consider his position and call a new election.

“I invite Boris Johnson, in the historic words, to ‘consider his position’,” Mr Corbyn told delegates at the Labour Party’s annual conference in Brighton.

To huge cheers and chants of “Johnson out!”, Mr Corbyn said the PM should become the shortest-ever serving leader and that Labour was ready to form a government.

Former PM John Major was also scathing in his criticism.

“Parliament must now be recalled immediately to recommence its work, and to receive the Prime Minister’s unreserved apology,” Mr Major said.

“… No Prime Minister must ever treat the monarch or Parliament in this way again.”

