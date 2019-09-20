PM Scott Morrison lands in US on ‘Shark One’ for week-long visit

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has landed in Washington ahead of a meeting with US President Donald Trump.

His Royal Australian Air Force jet, dubbed ‘Shark One’, touched down at Andrews Air Force Base on Friday about 8.15am (AEST).

Australia’s ambassador to the US Joe Hockey greeted Mr Morrison and his wife Jenny, where a red carpet was rolled out.

The highlight of the week-long trip will no doubt be an opulent outdoor White House state dinner in the Rose Garden, hosted by Mr Trump and First Lady Melania, and is expected to be attended by golfing great Greg Norman and media mogul Rupert Murdoch.

John Howard was the last Australian prime minister feted at a White House State dinner in 2006.

Mr Morrison took to Instagram to announce his arrival, thanking “his friend” Mr Trump for their warm welcome.

Mr Morrison’s schedule begins later on Friday local time when the Trumps will greet the Morrisons at the White House’s South Lawn at 9am Washington DC time (11pm Friday AEST) for a 30-minute ceremony.

They will then take the Morrisons to a guestbook signing and the couples will exchange gifts. The four will then head to the Oval Office for a meeting before a series of bilateral meetings between the president, prime minister and their staff.

High on the agenda will be Australia’s role in helping America combat Chinese expansion in the Indo-Pacific and Iranian aggression in the Middle East.

The visit will include the signing of a memorandum of understanding involving Australia assisting the US to return to the moon and a joint plan on rare earths and critical minerals.

“We are going to have some announcements on a MOU between NASA and the Australian Space Agency on returning to the moon by 2024 and to explore new areas of mutual interest in things like automation and robotics,” the official said.

A plan will also be announced on improving the “security and supply of rare earths in a way that is mutually beneficial to both countries”.

The official described Australia as “an absolutely essential partner” in Mr Trump’s “free and open Indo-Pacific vision”.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will return to Washington DC after a emergency trip to the Middle East following the recent missile attack on a Saudi Arabian oil facility.

Mr Pompeo will host a lunch with Vice President Mike Pence for Mr Morrison on Friday at the White House.

“Australia has been a tremendous partner for us as it relates to Iran’s nuclear program and toward some of the challenges we face with Iran,” the official said.

“They have recently announced they will be joining patrols with the US in the Strait of Hormuz to ensure freedom of navigation in the strait.

-with AAP