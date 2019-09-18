Netanyahu, rival neck-and-neck: exit polls

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party and Benny Gantz’s centrist Blue and White party are heading for a photo finish in Israel’s general election, according to exit polls.

The surveys by Israeli television stations showed Netanyahu’s right-wing Likud with 31-33 of parliament’s 120 seats compared with 32-34 for the centrist Blue and White led by former general Gantz.

The exit polls indicated that Netanyahu’s ally-turned-rival, ex-defence minister Avigdor Lieberman, could be the kingmaker, with the backing of his far-right Yisrael Beitenu party critical to the formation of any ruling coalition.

The ballot is the second for the year, following an inconclusive election in April in which Netanyahu failed to put together a government. Netanyahu, at 69 Israel’s longest-serving prime minister, seeks a fifth term after a decade in power.

Likud and Blue and White were tied at 35 seats in April’s election, and would need to enlist support from smaller parties with a wide range of agendas for a coalition government.

As in the election five months ago, his opponents, including Gantz focused on corruption allegations against Netanyahu, who denies any wrongdoing.

