Drone bombers turn ‘vital’ Saudi oil complex into a flaming ruin

The world’s largest oil-processing complex has been knocked out of action by a wave of drone attacks that ignited a firestorm of explosions at the facility.

Crucial to global energy supplies, the complex is operated by Saudi Aramco, which has not confirmed if it has received any claim of responsibility for the attack at the centre of the Buqyaq oil field.

Yemen’s Houthi rebels are widely regarded as the chief suspects, having previously launched drone assaults deep inside of the kingdom.

As the flames raged into the night, it wasn’t clear if there were any injuries, nor what effect it would have on oil production in the kingdom.

The attack will also likely will heighten tensions across the wider Persian Gulf amid a confrontation between the US and Iran over its unravelling nuclear deal with world powers.

// BREAKING RAW FOOTAGE //SAUDI OIL FIELDS TERRORISTS ATTACK Explosion in Saudi Oil Town BuqYaq along with gunfire, leading some to believe this may be a Terrorists Attack pic.twitter.com/1ymUCrCG60 — Mesh News Chat Account // follow @MeshNewsDotOrg (@realMeshNews) September 14, 2019

Online videos apparently shot in Buqyaq included the sound of gunfire in the background and flames shooting out of the Abqaiq oil processing facility. Smoke rose over the skyline and glowing flames could be seen a distance away.

The fires began after the sites were “targeted by drones,” the Interior Ministry said in a statement carried by the state-run Saudi Press Agency. It said an investigation into the attack was underway.

Saudi Aramco did not immediately respond to questions from The Associated Press.

The kingdom hopes soon to offer a sliver of the company in an initial public offering, describing the Abqaiq oil processing facility in Buqyaq as “the largest crude oil stabilisation plant in the world.”

The facility processes sour crude oil into sweet crude, also serving as a hub for transshipment to the Persian Gulf and the Red Sea. Estimates suggest it can process up to 7 million barrels of crude oil a day.

The plant has been targeted in the past by militants. Al-Qaeda suicide bombers attacked the oil complex in February 2006 but failed to do any major damage.

There was no immediate impact on global oil prices as markets were closed for the weekend across the world. Benchmark Brent crude had been trading at just above $US60 ($87) a barrel.

Buqyaq is some 330 kilometres northeast of the Saudi capital, Riyadh.

-with AAP