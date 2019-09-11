News World North Korea confirms rocket launcher test

North Korea confirms rocket launcher test

Kim Jong-un is said to be concerned by the spike in military spending by South Korea. Photo: Getty
AAP
North Korea says leader Kim Jong-Un has observed the test launches of a super-large multiple rocket launcher.

The Korean Central News Agency said on Wednesday the two rounds of weapons tests occurred at an unidentified place on Tuesday.

It likely refers to the two projectile launches that South Korea says were made from the North’s South Phyongan province.

The launches came hours after North Korea offered to restart nuclear diplomacy with the United States in late September.

North Korea says its dealings with the United States may end if Washington fails to come to the negotiating table without new acceptable proposals.

Some experts say North Korea is trying to pressure the United States to make concessions once their diplomacy resumes.

-AAP

