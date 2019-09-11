Three Australians arrested in Iran

Two British-Australian women have been jailed in a notorious prison in the capital of Iran.

One of the women, a blogger who was travelling through Asia with her Australian boyfriend, was arrested 10 weeks ago on charges which remain unclear, The Times newspaper reports on Wednesday.

The other woman, an academic who had been lecturing at an Australian university, has been given a 10-year sentence.

One British-Australian woman, arrested for an unrelated matter, has been behind bars for almost a year.

While the charges against her also remain unclear, 10-year terms are routinely given in Iran for spying charges, the paper reports.

The women are incarcerated in the Evin jail in Tehran, where 41-year-old Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a British-Iranian mother of one, has been held on spying charges since 2016.

The notorious prison is where Iran holds its political prisoners and which has a reputation for the scene of various human rights abuses, including summary executions.

The latest two cases are believed to be the first imprisonments in Iran of British passport holders who do not also have Iranian nationality.

The arrests come amid a downturn in relations between Britain and Iran, sparked by issues including the seizure by the Royal Marines in July of an Iranian oil tanker near Gibraltar.

The blogger and her boyfriend had been documenting their travels on YouTube and Instagram.

Concerns were raised by their online followers when they failed to add any news posts in the past several weeks.

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade “is providing consular assistance to the families of three Australians detained in Iran. Due to our privacy obligations, we will not comment further.”

“All Australian citizens and holders of dual nationality with Australia who are travelling to or through Iran are urged to follow the travel advice on the DFAT Smart Traveller website.”

-AAP