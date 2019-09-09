News World British Airways pilots in 48-hour strike
Updated:

British Airways pilots in 48-hour strike

British Airways flights have been grounded by the strike. Photo: Getty
AAP
Share
Tweet Share Reddit Pin Email

British Airways pilots have begun a 48-hour strike, grounding most of the airline’s flights and disrupting thousands of travellers’ plans in unprecedented industrial action over a pay dispute.

The British Airline Pilots Association (BALPA) last month gave the airline notice of three days of industrial action in September, in what is the first ever strike by BA pilots.

Following the strikes on Monday and Tuesday, another day of industrial action is scheduled for September 27.

BALPA has said that British Airways should share more of its profits with its pilots, but the company has said the strike action is unjustifiable as its pay offer was fair.

Thousands of customers have had to seek alternative travel arrangements, and the airline has come in for criticism over how it handled communications with customers ahead of the strikes.

“This strike will have cost the company considerably more than the investment needed to settle this dispute,” BALPA General Secretary Brian Strutton said in a statement on the eve of the strike.

“It is time to get back to the negotiating table and put together a serious offer that will end this dispute.”

On Thursday, the airline dismissed a new offer by BALPA as an “eleventh hour inflated proposal” that was not made in good faith, but the union said it would have called off the strikes this week if BA had engaged with the offer.

A spokeswoman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged both sides to end the dispute.

Asked about the strike action, a spokeswoman for British Airways said: “We remain ready and willing to return to talks with BALPA.”

-AAP

Trending Now

weekend auction wrap Sept 7
Buyers turn out, as sellers remain nervous
Damien Hardwick and Trent Cotchin lift the premiership cup
Nathan Burke: AFL finals have the step-sisters but no Cinderella
bushfire
Firefighters face another day of hell in east coast crisis
Meghan Markle US Open final 2019
Karl Stefanovic ‘genius’ for controversial Meghan Markle 60 Minutes comeback
NRL Straight Six: Finals, eye-gouging fracas and Tina’s back
Basketball: Andrew Bogut says Australia’s job only ‘half done’