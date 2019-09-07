News World Woman, 73, becomes oldest to give birth with arrival of twins

Woman, 73, becomes oldest to give birth with arrival of twins

Dr Umashankar told CNN both baby girls are healthy with no complications. Photo: Dr Sanakkayala Umashankar
Possibly the oldest mother in the world, a 73-year-old Indian woman has given birth to twin girls in a nursing home in Guntur in the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh.

Dr Umashankar Sanakkayala, who headed a team of 10 doctors, said Erramatti Mangayamma, married for 57 years, was able to conceive after undergoing in-vitro fertilization (IVF) and delivered the twins via caesarean section.

Doctor Sanakkayala said they went ahead with the process after conducting various tests and finding she was fit to become pregnant.

He told CNN: “We are not allowing the mother to breastfeed and the babies will be fed through the milk bank”.

“She is very confident now. More confident than ever in her life and she is looking forward to the next chapter of her life with the kids,” Dr Umashankar added.

A medical miracle. The woman reportedly conceived after only one IVF cycle. Photo: Twitter

Mrs Mangayamma was married to 80-year-old Sitharama Rajarao for 57 years but had been unable to become pregnant.

“It a medical miracle – an achievement of modern medicine. Also, IVF doesn’t entirely depend on science alone, god’s grace is important too,” he said by telephone, adding the mother and babies were doing well.

“We checked her school certificate, which is authentic and mentions her date of birth as July 1, 1946.”

As of now, a Spaniard holds the record for being the oldest confirmed person to give birth in 2006 at the age of 66, according to the Guinness World Records.

“I am very happy. God has answered our prayers,” Mrs Mangayamma told reporters after the delivery, according to the IANS news agency.

Local reports said that Mrs Mangayamma considered IVF after her neighbour gave birth at the age of 55.

She conceived in the first cycle of the IVF procedure and doctors monitored her health parameters, nutrition and heart closely.

-with AAP

