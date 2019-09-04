An Australian member of the Islamic State terrorist group who was presumed dead for almost two years has spoken from a prison in northern Syria.

Sydney man Hamza Elbaf was one of four brothers who went to Syria in late 2014 to join the group after telling their parents they had won a trip to Thailand.

Despite pleas from the parents to Australian authorities, and even to Prime Minister Scott Morrison — then immigration minister — to prevent Hamza and his brothers Omar, Bilal and Taha from reaching Syria, the Elbafs were able to cross the border and join the Islamic State group.

All four were thought to have been killed as Western-backed forces conquered the Islamic State’s “caliphate” in Iraq and Syria.

But Hamza Elbaf in fact surrendered in the group’s last hold-out, the village of Baghouz, in March and is now a prisoner of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces.

The 27-year-old told a Kurdish media agency his family were devastated by he and his brothers’ decision to leave Australia.

“After three months I got hold of a mobile phone and I talked to my parents,” he said.

They asked me ‘why did you do this?’ They were very upset. They told me to come home.



But Mr Elbaf said he could not go back.

“At this time the new immigrants were being watched, so to leave after a short time, we would have been suspected of being spies.”

Like the majority of foreign Islamic State members who have been interviewed, Mr Elbaf denied fighting for the group, claiming he “wasn’t qualified” and was sent to work as a cook instead.

He also denied witnessing any atrocities carried out by the group.

[I didn’t see any] mass killings,” he said.



“I only saw caning for things like adultery and drinking alcohol.

“Everything that is prohibited by the Koran, people were punished for doing it.

“If you read the Koran you will see some laws were correctly implemented by the Islamic State.”