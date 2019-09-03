Dozens feared dead after fire tears through California dive boat

Eight people have been confirmed dead in a predawn fire that sank a boat off a Southern Californian island, while a local sheriff says 26 others who were on the scuba diving vessel are missing.

The fire broke out aboard the 23-metre Conception about 3.15am on Monday, while it was moored just off the shore of Santa Cruz Island, the US Coast Guard said.

Passengers were sleeping in the ship’s lower quarters, officials said, while five crew members who were above deck on the bridge escaped.

"They are still trying to find any more survivors, and there are 34 people still unaccounted for."@nickwattcnn, on the boat fire off the coast of CA.

"This was a dive boat, this left Santa Barbara Saturday morning. 39 on board, 34 we still don't know."https://t.co/Zr13CmQs6M pic.twitter.com/utbCKJ1lR6 — CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) September 2, 2019

The Coast Guard searched the coastline of Santa Cruz Island for any other possible survivors but found none, officials said.

“This isn’t a day that we wanted to wake up to for Labor Day and it’s a very tragic event,” Coast Guard Captain Monica Rochester said.

“We will search all the way through the night into the morning but I think we all should be prepared to move into the worst outcome.”

Four bodies were recovered from the area and divers found another four on the ocean floor near the sunken vessel, which was upside down in more than 18 metres of water, Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown said.

“Fire is the scourge of any ship,” Sheriff Brown said, and to be in a remote location, asleep and then have a fire spread quickly, “you couldn’t ask for a worse situation”.

The recovered bodies would have to be identified through DNA samples, Sheriff Brown said.

The Conception, which launched in 1981, embarked for California’s Channel Islands on Saturday morning with 39 people on board. Excluding the five survivors and the eight people confirmed dead, search teams are looking for 26 others.

This is a photo of the Conception dive boat that caught fire today off Santa Cruz Island. 5 crew members rescued, 30+ still in missing. #SantaCruzIsland pic.twitter.com/OD5b8bq80P — News Source LA (@NewsSourceLA) September 2, 2019

Authorities were trying to determine the best way to recover the sunken vessel, including the possibility of towing it to shore, Sheriff Brown said.

Surviving crew members sought refuge on a fishing boat moored nearby, banging on the side to wake up Bob Hansen and his wife, who were sleeping onboard.

“When we looked out, the other boat was totally engulfed in flames, from stem to stern,” Mr Hansen told The New York Times.

“There were these explosions every few beats. You can’t prepare yourself for that. It was horrendous.”

Scuba or propane tanks on the Conception might have exploded in the fire, but that had not been confirmed, Sheriff Brown said. He said it was unclear if there was an initial explosion that caused the fire.

After borrowing clothes from the Hansens, some crew members headed back toward the Conception to look for survivors without luck, Mr Hansen said.