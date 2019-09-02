News World Firefighters rescue Pope from Vatican lift
Updated:

Firefighters rescue Pope from Vatican lift

Apparently referring to electric power, Francis said a "drop in tension" caused the lift to block. Photo: Getty
Pope Francis has begged forgiveness after arriving late for his weekly prayer in St Peter’s Square, after getting stuck in a lift in the Vatican.

The 82-year-old pontiff said he had been trapped in the lift for 25 minutes because of a power outage before he was freed by firefighters.

“I have to beg your pardon,” the pontiff said as he began his address.

Apparently referring to electric power, Francis said a “drop in tension” caused the lift to block.

He said that Holy See firefighters rescued him and asked the people in the square to applaud them.

“Thank goodness, the firefighters arrived, and I thank them so much, and after 25 minutes of work they managed to get it started again,” he said.

There had been concern that health reasons might have been the cause of the pontiff’s tardiness.

In his address, the Pope announced that he would create ten new Roman Catholic cardinals next month.

