Roving Texas gunmen leave two dead and at least 20 wounded in drive-by shootings

Three people are dead and at least a score wounded in random shootings in and around the Texas oil towns of Odessa and Midland.

A gunman is reported to have been shot and killed, with fears that a second driveby attacker might still be on the loose.

Residents were advised to stay in their homes and drivers urged to get off the roads as confusion reigned in the immediate aftermath of initial reports that at least one gunman in a hijacked postal truck was on a homicidal rampage.

While details remain foggy as authorities tally the growing death toll and hospital emergency rooms are flooded with victims, initial reports indicated there might be two attackers in separate vehicles.

In addition to the US Postal Service vehicle, police also warned of a possible second shooter in a pickup truck.

However, some 60 minutes after the rampage began announced that the killer was dead and

“A subject (possibly 2) is currently driving around Odessa shooting at random people,” Odessa Police said on Facebook on Saturday.

“At this time there are multiple gunshot victims. The suspect just hijacked a US Mail carrier truck,” the police department added.

This is the exact moment when – while they were reporting LIVE ON AIR – the team at @CBS7News was evacuated due to a threat of an active shooter in the mall. They kept broadcasting via audio from the parking lot.#Odessashooting #TexasShooting #Odessa pic.twitter.com/oerxMLlkoO — Muhammad Lila (@MuhammadLila) August 31, 2019

People in Odessa were instructed to “get off the road and use extreme caution,” according to a Odessa Police Department post on Facebook.

They said there could be two shooters, including one in a hijacked mail carrier truck.

The police department of Midland, Texas, about 30 kilometres north-east of Odessa, said there were two shooters in two separate vehicles and also warned people to stay away from particular areas.

“We believe there are two shooters in two separate vehicles,” the department said on Facebook. It said the two vehicles are a small, gold and white Toyota truck and a US Postal Service van.

The shooting comes four weeks after 22 people were killed at a shopping centre in El Paso, Texas by a gunman who told police he targeted Mexicans.

Hours after the shooting in Texas, a gunman opened fire in a nightclub district in Dayton, Ohio, killing nine. There was no link between the two attacks.

-AAP