Trump cancels Poland trip as Florida braces for ‘highly dangerous’ Hurricane Dorian

US President Donald Trump has cancelled a planned trip to Poland as Florida declares a state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Dorian.

Speaking at the White House on Thursday, Mr Trump said the highly dangerous category 4 storm looked like it could be a “very big one indeed”.

He said he wanted to remain close to home to “ensure that all resources of the federal government” were focused on the impending storm, as forecasters warn Dorian could potentially cause “catastrophic damage”.

“It’s something very important for me to be here. The storm looks like it could be a very, very big one indeed,” Mr Trump said.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for 26 counties on the east coast but extended it on Thursday to the whole of Florida.

GFS 12z view of #HurricaneDorian as it tracks over the northern #Bahamas and then onto #Florida by Monday! National hurricane centre expects landfall at potentially category 4 status bringing dangerous conditions! #Dorian #USA pic.twitter.com/YAIjYTmUdR — WEATHER/ METEO WORLD (@StormchaserUKEU) August 29, 2019

Authorities cancelled some commercial flights, planned precautions at rocket launch sites along the Space Coast and prepared to give out sand to residents for sandbags ahead of the storm’s arrival.

“All residents, especially those along the east coast, need to be prepared for possible impacts,” Mr DeSantis said in a statement.

“As it increases strength, this storm has the potential to severely damage homes, businesses and buildings, which is why all Floridians should remain vigilant. Do not wait until it is too late to make a plan.”

The Miami-based National Hurricane Centre said Dorian was predicted to pack winds reaching 209km/h over the next 72 hours, the strongest on the Saffir-Simpson scale for measuring hurricane intensity.

The centre describes Category 4 storms as capable of causing “catastrophic damage” including severe damage to well-built homes.

It said in such storms, “most trees will be snapped or uprooted and power poles downed”.

Dorian is likely to make landfall on Florida’s eastern coast on Monday before lingering over central Florida on Tuesday but tropical storm-force winds from Dorian could begin in parts of Florida as early as Saturday evening, the hurricane centre said.

The storm could affect big population centres as well as major Florida tourist destinations.

Governor DeSantis urged all Floridians on the east coast to monitor the storm as it develops and makes landfall.

“Every Florida resident should have seven days of supplies, including food, water and medicine and should have a plan in case of disaster.

Currently a Category 1 hurricane, Dorian was headed toward the Bahamas on Thursday after sideswiping Caribbean islands without doing major damage.

Dorian is expected to strengthen and slam the Bahamas and the southeast US with rain, strong winds and life-threatening surf over the next few days.

Dorian was packing maximum sustained winds of 137km/h on Thursday morning some 355km north-northwest of San Juan, and about 600km east of the Bahamas, the hurricane centre said.

-with AAP