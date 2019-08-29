Jarryd Hayne US rape lawsuit resolved

Ex-rugby league star and NFL player Jarryd Hayne has resolved a civil rape lawsuit filed against him by a woman in California.

The woman’s lawyer, John Clune, announced in a court filing in the US District Court on Wednesday that the lawsuit had been “voluntarily dismissed”.

Hayne was accused of sexually assaulting the woman at his apartment in California in 2015 after meeting her at a bar while he was playing for the NFL’s San Francisco 49ers.

The woman is referred to as JV in court papers.

“Plaintiff, JV, gives notices that all claims, causes of action, counterclaims and defenses [sic] that the parties have or may have had in this action have been resolved and are hereby voluntarily dismissed with prejudice and that each party shall bear their own attorneys’ fees and costs,” Mr Clune’s court filing states.

JV was seeking monetary damages from Hayne.

The filing does not say if a financial agreement had been struck.

Lawyers representing JV and Hayne have been contacted for comment.

In May, there was a hint a deal was in the works when the two legal teams told Judge Lucy Koh “the parties are currently in settlement talks and may be close to achieving a resolution of the entire matter”.

JV claimed she was a virgin and heavily intoxicated when she met the former NRL star at the San Jose bar with friends.

San Jose police investigated but opted not to file criminal charges against Hayne.

Hayne had rejected her rape claim and said they “willingly engaged in sexual interaction that did not include sexual intercourse”.

JV filed the civil lawsuit in California on December 19, 2017.

A jury trial was scheduled for January 27.

