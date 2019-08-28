Jeffrey Epstein’s death meant they would never get their day in court but more than a dozen alleged victims have been given the chance to speak.

At a packed hearing in New York, women who claimed to have been sex slaves, raped and abused voiced their anger and defiance at being robbed of justice by Epstein’s suicide.

They also urged authorities to keep hunting other alleged perpetrators, with Sarah Ransome pleading: “Please, please, finish what you started. We all know he did not act alone.”

Among the victims who bravely spoke was “sex slave” Virginia Roberts Giuffre who accused the wealthy financier of keeping her as a teenager.

She also alleges she was forced to have sex three times with Epstein’s friend Prince Andrew, who denies the allegation.

“I am a victim of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell (Epstein’s ex-girlfriend) and the dark and cruel criminal acts they committed against me – for years and years and years unstopped,” she told the court.

Outside the court, Ms Giuffre called on Prince Andrew to “come clean”.

“He knows what he’s done and he can attest to that. He knows exactly what he’s done and I hope he comes clean about it.”

Alleged victim Chauntae Davies said she was hired by Epstein to give massages and was raped the third or fourth time they met on his private island, and he continued to abuse her.

“I will not let him win in death,” Ms Davies defiantly told the court.

Another unnamed woman said she went to New York to become a model and was victimised by Epstein.

“I’m just angry that he’s not alive to have to pay the price for his actions,” she said.

Plaintiff Courtney Wild said Epstein was a “coward” who manipulated the justice system.

“I feel very angry and sad that justice has never been served in this case,” Ms Wild said.

The women – not all of whom identified themselves or spoke – were only a small representation of the many more alleged victims who did not make an appearance.

Lawyer Brad Edwards said: “I have in the courtroom today 15 victims I represent and have represented over the years. There are at least 20 more who didn’t make this hearing today.”

Mr Edwards said Epstein’s “untimely death” was “curious”, adding: “More so, it makes it absolutely impossible for the victims to ever get the day in court that they wanted, and to get full justice. That now can never happen.”

US District Judge Richard Berman explained why he gave the women an opportunity to address the court at the hearing in which federal prosecutors asked for their case against Epstein to be formally dismissed.

“The victims have been included in the proceeding today both because of their relevant experiences and because they should always be involved before, rather than after, the fact,” Judge Berman said.

Epstein, who once counted US President Donald Trump and former president Bill Clinton as friends, was arrested on July 6 and pleaded not guilty to federal charges of sex trafficking involving dozens of girls as young as 14.

The 66-year-old was found dead on August 10 in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Lower Manhattan. An autopsy concluded that he took his own life.

At the hearing, Assistant US Attorney Maurene Comey said the law required the dismissal of the case in light of Epstein’s death but said the government’s investigation was ongoing.

“Dismissal of this indictment as to Jeffrey Epstein in no way prohibits or inhibits the government’s ongoing investigation into potential co-conspirators,” Ms Comey said.

Epstein’s death has triggered investigations by the FBI, the US Department of Justice’s Office of Inspector General and the US Bureau of Prisons, which runs the detention facility.

His arrest came more than a decade after he avoided being prosecuted on similar federal charges in Florida by striking a deal that allowed him to plead guilty to state prostitution charges.

Multiple women have filed civil lawsuits against Epstein’s estate since his death, seeking damages.

Just two days before his death, Epstein signed a will placing all of his property, worth more than $US577 million ($854 million), in a trust, according to a copy of the document seen by Reuters.

