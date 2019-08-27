Australian writer and political commentator Yang Hengjun is potentially facing the death penalty or years in jail after Chinese authorities formally arrested him on suspicion of spying.

Dr Yang, 54, had been under investigation for harming China’s national security, but Australian diplomats have been notified that he is under suspicion of committing crimes of espionage.

ABC correspondent Bill Birtles said Dr Yang’s arrest was another step towards being charged in China’s opaque and secretive legal system.

He has been detained without access to family or lawyers since January. However, he has been visited by consular staff seven times since then.

Foreign Affairs Minister Marise Payne said government efforts to gain additional information had been difficult.

“The government is very concerned and disappointed to learn that Australian citizen and academic Dr Yang Hengjun was formally arrested in China on suspicion of espionage on 23 August and will continue to be criminally detained,” she said.

“Our thoughts are with Dr Yang and his family at this very difficult time.

“Dr Yang has been held in Beijing in harsh conditions without charge for more than seven months. Since that time, China has not explained the reasons for Dr Yang’s detention, nor has it allowed him access to his lawyers or family visits.”

Senator Payne said consular staff had been approved for another visit to Dr Yang on Tuesday.

“We have serious concerns for Dr Yang’s welfare, and about the conditions under which he is being been held. We have expressed these in clear terms to the Chinese authorities,” she said.

“I respectfully reiterate my previous requests that if Dr Yang is being held for his political beliefs, he should be released.”

One of Mr Yang’s lawyers in Beijing, Shang Baojun, told the ABC charges might still be some time off.

“It’s very hard to say, maybe a few months, maybe one or two years or could be even longer,” he said.

The ABC has contacted the Chinese embassy in Canberra but is yet to receive a response.

Reached by phone, Mr Yang’s wife Yang Ruijian confirmed she had been issued the formal arrest notice in Beijing and had been told not to give it out to anyone else.

Ms Yang said the investigation was ongoing, and her husband remained detained in Beijing.

She has been granted permanent residency by the Australian government, but China’s government has barred her from leaving the country.

Feng Chongyi, an academic at the University of Technology Sydney and a friend of Dr Yang, said China was trying to pressure Australia over its ban on Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei taking part in the 5G mobile infrastructure rollout.

“To exercise pressure on Australia and the United States, we know Australia is regarded by Chinese authorities as the closest ally to the US in dealing with Huawei,” he said.

Dr Feng called for Dr Yang’s release.

“It is absolutely outrageous; they can provide no evidence for these politically motivated charges,” Dr Feng told Reuters.

Yang could face death penalty if charged with espionage

Under Chinese law, the penalties for espionage charges range from three years in jail to death.

“If he’s convicted of that offence, that’s a capital offence,” Dr Yang’s lawyer Rob Stary said.

“We’re worried about that [and] we’re worried about his interrogation.”

Dr Yang had been living with his family in New York, where he was a visiting scholar at Columbia University.

He flew to the Chinese city of Guangzhou with his wife and child last January.

Dr Yang’s family were allowed to board their connecting flight to Shanghai, but authorities escorted him from the airport.

Later that month, the Chinese Foreign Ministry confirmed the arrest, saying Dr Yang was suspected of “engaging in criminal acts that endangered China’s national security”.

The Australian government has grown increasingly critical of China’s treatment of Dr Yang in recent months, with Senator Payne saying she was “deeply disappointed” he had been moved to criminal detention in July.