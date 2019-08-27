News World Trump wants to host next G7 summit at his resort

Trump wants to host next G7 summit at his resort

Donald Trump wants to take hosting G7 summits to another level. Photo: Getty
Bernard Condon and Adriana Gomez Licon
Share
Tweet Share Reddit Pin Email

US President Donald Trump is touting the Doral golf resort in Florida as the ideal place for the next G7 Summit – close to the airport, plenty of hotel rooms, separate buildings for every delegation, even top facilities for the media.

There’s just one detail he left out: He owns the place.

Government ethics watchdogs say Trump’s proposal to bring world leaders to his Miami-area resort would be a major conflict of interest because delegates would have no choice but to spend money at his property.

“It’s ethics violation squared,” said Kathleen Clark of Washington University School of Law in St. Louis.

Trump’s pitch comes as several lawsuits go through the courts accusing the president of violating the US Constitution’s emoluments clause, which bans gifts from foreign governments.

It also comes as Doral, by far the biggest revenue generator among the Trump Organisation’s 17 golf properties, appears to have taken a hit from Trump’s move into politics.

Trump’s financial disclosure shows he owes money to Deutsche Bank which helped him buy the property in 2012. As at the end of last year, Trump had two mortgages on the resort, one for more than $50 million, the other for as much as $25 million.

Doral member Peter Brooke said a G7 summit would bring in “considerable income” for the club, citing the need to accommodate Secret Service, guards and other staff that must accompany each foreign government delegation. “They would have to house all of them at the various lodges, not to mention food and more staff,” he said.

At Monday’s news conference, Trump said, other people were pushing Doral as a venue – not just him. He said the Secret Service and the military have been visiting various sites and appear to have formed a bit of consensus already.

“They went to places all over the country and they came back and they said, ‘This is where we’d like to be,”‘ Trump said. “It’s not about me. It’s about getting the right location.”

He then added: “I’m not going to make any money. I don’t want to make money. I don’t care about making money.”

-AAP

Trending Now

Banksy’s famous Brexit mural mysteriously disappears
This is the first time Australia has been invited to the economic forum known as the G7.
Bamboozled in Biarritz: Morrison stumbles on trade war and Iran at G7
US Open: Kokkinakis shoulders on ‘deformed’ but mentally stronger
blockchain
Will Blockchain kill banking as we know it?
Consumer spyware is making it easier for violent abusers to stalk victims, study shows
Huang with Ernest Wong Gillard and Dastyari
ALP under scrutiny over $100,000 cash donation in plastic bag: ICAC hearing