News World August 26, 1985: France denies knowledge of Rainbow Warrior attack
Updated:

August 26, 1985: France denies knowledge of Rainbow Warrior attack

rainbow warrior french government
Greenpeace's protest flagship the Rainbow Warrior was bombed by French agents in NZ. Photo: Getty
Mike Bruce Mike Bruce
Share
Tweet Share Reddit Pin Email

On this day in 1985, the French government denied all knowledge of the operation to bomb and sink the Greenpeace flagship, the Rainbow Warrior, in Auckland harbour.

However, they were later forced to concede that two French secret service agents had in fact planted two bombs on the boat, sinking the vessel and killing Portugal-born Greenpeace photographer Fernando Pereira, on July 10, 1985.

The Rainbow Warrior was moored in New Zealand’s Auckland harbour preparing to sail to Mururoa Atoll to continue protesting against French nuclear testing in French Polynesia.

After denying any involvement in the sinking, French Prime Minister Laurent Fabius ultimately appeared on television to announce: “Agents of the DGSE [Secret Service] sank this boat. They acted on orders.”

The attack shocked the world and was the first act of terrorism on NZ soil.

Less than two weeks after the attack, two French agents, Dominique Prieur and Alain Mafart, were arrested on July 24. Both were charged with murder, but pleaded guilty to manslaughter and were sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment.

The case not only embarrassed the French government, but also caused years of diplomatic and trade ructions between the two previously friendly nations.

Trending Now

Crazy young monkeys: Juvenile humans and apes share adolescent madness
Boris Johnson
Boris Johnson’s next Brexit hurdle: France and Germany
Hawthorn shocks West Coast to shake up AFL finals
ewan-mcgregor
May the force be with Ewan McGregor as he returns as Obi-Wan Kenobi in new Disney series
scarlett johansson
Scarlett Johansson tops highest-paid actresses list
PM tipped to express tariff concerns ‘behind the scenes’ of G7 summit