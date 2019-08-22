A man on a mobility scooter was at the centre of a slow-speed police chase through the suburban streets of a New Zealand city this week.

The chase took place in the South Island town of Timaru on Wednesday afternoon, and was caught on film by a passerby, and of course, quickly uploaded to the internet where it’s attracted tens of thousands of views.

Charlie Durham attracted the attention of the local constabulary while riding his scooter at allegedly high speeds.

The police car attempted to stop Mr Durham by turning on its lights and sirens.

It didn’t work.

“It sounded like an ice-cream truck and I didn’t want any ice-cream,” Mr Durham told Stuff.co.nz.

The video, which runs for more than two minutes, shows Mr Durham hooning his scooter along the footpath as police repeatedly try to get his attention and bring him to a stop.

Several times the authorities attempt to mount the footpath to block his way forward – but Mr Durham just skirts around them.

He’s finally caught out when the car pulls into a driveway, leaving him with nowhere else to go.

As he tries for one final bid at freedom by scooting down the driveway, officers leave the car on foot and chase him down.

While he told the New Zealand news outlet he was planning to hand himself in the next day, officers knocked on Mr Durham’s door on Thursday morning with two infringement notices: One for riding too fast on a footpath, the other for failing to stop for police.

Mr Durham said he knew there was a speed limit on footpaths, but still didn’t believe he was doing anything wrong.

“…I don’t understand why it’s not just in the city centre,” he told Stuff.co.nz.

“There’s not much life on the footpath around here [Wai-iti Rd] and I can pretty much stop on a dime. I’ve never hit anybody.”

Mr Durham, 54, is a double amputee.

He lost his legs in separate incidents three years apart – the first while working on a tugboat, the second in a motorcycle accident.