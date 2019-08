Danish leader’s statement nasty: Trump

US President Donald Trump has expressed offence over the Danish prime minister’s statement that selling Greenland was “absurd” and said the purchase of the autonomous Danish territory was just an idea.

“I thought the prime minister’s statement was … nasty,” Trump told reporters at the White House before departing for a veterans’ event in Kentucky.

“It was an inappropriate statement.”

Instead of calling the idea “absurd”, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen should have simply told him her country was not interested in a sale, he said on Wednesday.

Mette Frederiksen, Danish Prime Minister: “A discussion has however been raised about a potential sale of Greenland. This has clearly been rejected by Kim Kielsen, a position that I share, of course.”https://t.co/HFzMYlfDzR pic.twitter.com/ieaqN3watK — euronews (@euronews) August 21, 2019

Frederiksen’s comments spurred Trump to cancel his September visit to Denmark on Tuesday.

The decision caused shock in Denmark, where Frederiksen said she learned of it “with regret and surprise” but added the US remained one of Denmark’s closest allies.

Other Danish political figures expressed condemnation, outrage and mockery.

“So (Trump) has cancelled his visit to Denmark because there was no interest in discussing selling Greenland. Is this some sort of joke? Deeply insulting to the people of Greenland and Denmark,” former premier Helle Thorning Schmidt tweeted.

Another former premier, Lars Lokke Rasmussen, said “it must be an April Fool’s Day joke”.

Trump confirmed to reporters on Sunday he had recently discussed the possibility of purchasing the world’s largest island, though he said such a move was not an immediate priority.

White House Economic Adviser Larry Kudlow has said Greenland is a strategic place and has a lot of valuable minerals.

Trump said on Tuesday the US has long pondered purchasing Greenland, and that he considered it a good idea.

WHERE IS GREENLAND?

The world’s largest island sits between the Atlantic and Arctic oceans. A 1.7-million-square-kilometre ice sheet covers 80 per cent of the Arctic territory. Greenland’s 56,000 residents are mainly Inuits, the indigenous people. They are concentrated on the west coast in small towns and hamlets or remote coastal settlements where life revolves around fishing and the hunting of seals and whales.

HOW IS IT GOVERNED?

Greenland is part of the Danish realm along with the Faeroe Islands and has its own government and parliament, the 31-seat Inatsisartut. In 1979, Greenland gained home rule from Denmark. Its premier is Kim Kielsen of the left-leaning Siumut party. A police officer-turned politician, Kielsen has been in office since 2014.

THE ECONOMY

Greenland’s economy depends of fisheries and related industries, as well as annual subsidies of 4.5 billion kroner ($A987 million) from Denmark, which handles its foreign affairs and defence matters.

CLIMATE CHANGE

The effects of climate change have been particularly dramatic for Greenland, which has seen one of its biggest ice melts on record this summer, contributing to a global rise in sea levels.

Due to global warming , it is believed that oil and other mineral wealth could become more accessible in the Arctic – and Greenland. Nations including Russia, China, the US, and Canada are racing to stake as strong a claim as they can to Arctic lands, hoping they will yield future riches.

If these resources are successfully tapped, they could dramatically change the island’s fortunes. However, no oil has yet been found in Greenlandic waters and the thickness of the ice means exploration is only possible in coastal regions.

OTHER RESOURCES

In 2013, the sparsely populated island removed a 25-year-old ban on uranium mining since the element is often found mixed with other rare earth metals used for smartphones and weapons systems. A southern Greenland mine could be the largest rare-earth metals deposit outside China, which currently accounts for more than 90 per cent of global production.

However, conditions are far from ideal and searches for minerals have stalled. Chiefly because of poor infrastructure, lack of sufficient manpower and long winters with frozen ports, 24-hour darkness and temperatures often below minus 30 Celsius in the northern parts.

A PRECEDENT

The United States also tried to buy the world’s largest island in 1946. Washington offered Denmark $US100 million for Greenland after flirting with the idea of swapping land in Alaska for strategic parts of the Arctic island. Denmark turned the offer down then as well.

US MILITARY OUTPOST

Under a 1951 deal, Denmark allowed the US to build rent-free bases and radar stations on Greenland.

The US Air Force currently maintains only one base in northern Greenland, Thule Air Force Base, 1200km south of the North Pole. Former military airfields in Narsarsuaq, Kulusuk and Kangerlussuaq have become civilian airports.

The Thule base, constructed in 1952, was originally designed as a refuelling base for long-range bombing missions. It has been a ballistic missile early warning and space surveillance site since 1961.

-AAP