Cathay Pacific CEO resigns over Hong Kong protests

The CEO of Cathay Pacific Airways has resigned following pressure from Beijing. Photo: Getty
AAP
The CEO of Cathay Pacific Airways has resigned following pressure by Beijing on the Hong Kong carrier over participation by some of its employees in anti-government protests.

Cathay Pacific said Rupert Hogg resigned on Friday “to take responsibility” following “recent events.”

The company chairman, John Slosar, said in a statement the airline needed new management because events had “called into question” its commitment to safety and security.

On Monday, Hogg threatened employees with “disciplinary consequences” if they took part in “illegal protests.’

Last week, China’s aviation regulator said Cathay Pacific employees who “support or take part in illegal protests, violent actions, or overly radical behaviour” are banned from staffing flights to mainland China.

