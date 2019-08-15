Police officers shot in Philadelphia

At least six Philadelphia police officers have been shot in what is being called an “active and ongoing” shooting situation in the city.

Philadelphia Police Sergeant Eric Gripp tweeted there was at least one suspect firing at police officers in the city’s Nicetown neighbourhood.

Sergeant Gripp advised of additional officers receiving treatment for non-gunshot injuries.

A police spokesman confirmed the shooting but offered no other information.

UPDATE: Suspect is still firing. SIX (6) PPD Officers shot – at area hospitals with non life threatening injuries. Additional officers also receiving treatment for non-gunshot injuries. Continue to avoid area. Situation is active and ongoing. — Eric Gripp (@PPDEricGripp) August 14, 2019

Live video from news stations shows a massive police presence in a neighbourhood with dozens of police cars and officers, many of them with their guns drawn.

Gunshots are continuing to be heard.

One officer appeared injured and was taken away in a police car. Video also showed two other officers carrying a man and putting him in the back of a police car.

Philadelphia police swarmed the area near a shooting in the city where several officers were injured, Sgt. Eric Gripp said via Twitter https://t.co/XrCo380Hps — CNN (@CNN) August 14, 2019

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said numerous agents are responding to the scene to assist Philadelphia police.