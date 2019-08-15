News World Police officers shot in Philadelphia
Updated:

Police officers shot in Philadelphia

Philadelphia police respond to an active shooting situation. Photo: AAP
The New Daily and AAP
At least six Philadelphia police officers have been shot in what is being called an “active and ongoing” shooting situation in the city.

Philadelphia Police Sergeant Eric Gripp tweeted there was at least one suspect firing at police officers in the city’s Nicetown neighbourhood.

Sergeant Gripp advised of additional officers receiving treatment for non-gunshot injuries.

A police spokesman confirmed the shooting but offered no other information.

Live video from news stations shows a massive police presence in a neighbourhood with dozens of police cars and officers, many of them with their guns drawn.

Gunshots are continuing to be heard.

One officer appeared injured and was taken away in a police car. Video also showed two other officers carrying a man and putting him in the back of a police car.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said numerous agents are responding to the scene to assist Philadelphia police.

