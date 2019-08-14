News World Malaysia body confirmed to be missing teen
London teenager Nora Quoirin's body was discovered following a large-scale search operation. Photo: Getty
Catherine Wylie and Aine Fox
A body found in Malaysia has been confirmed to be that of missing teenager Nora Quoirin.

The 15-year-old was identified on Tuesday, hours after her body was discovered following a large-scale search operation.

The London teenager, who has special needs, disappeared from the jungle resort of Dusun on August 4, where she had been on holiday with her family.

The Lucie Blackman Trust, which is handling media for the Quoirin family, confirmed “with great sadness that the body found today is that of missing teenager Nora Quoirin. Local police have confirmed identification”.

The trust added that the teenager’s family would not immediately be making any statement, and asked that their privacy be respected “at this awful time”.

Earlier, national deputy police chief Mazlan Mansor told reporters at a press conference the body had been found beside a small stream about 2.5 kilometres from the resort, by volunteers who were helping the search team.

Nora-Anne Quoirin
Nora Anne Quoirin’s body was located by a stream. Photo: Twitter

He said the remains had been winched by helicopter to a hospital mortuary, where her family were due to identify her.

He added the body “was not in any clothings” and said while it remained a missing persons case, police were looking into all possibilities including the “angle of criminal investigation”.

Nora’s mother made a heartfelt appeal on Monday to find her as a £10,000 ($A17,837) reward – donated by an anonymous Belfast business – was offered for information leading to her safe return.

The teenager’s parents, Meabh and Sebastien Quoirin, a French-Irish couple who have lived in London for 20 years, thanked those looking for her as fundraising pages set up by Nora’s aunt and uncle collected more than £100,000 ($A178,367) from well-wishers.

