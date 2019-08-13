Hong Kong flights resume, but thousands still delayed at airport

Departures have resumed at Hong Kong International Airport after thousands of passengers were left stranded when the airport was shut down on Monday night because of mass pro-democracy protests.

There were still some irregularities on Tuesday morning and the airport administrator has warned that flight movements would still be affected.

Many flights on the airport website were still listed as “cancelled” early on Tuesday morning (local time).

Among those trapped were Victorian man Malcolm Jones and his wife, who were returning to Melbourne from Vietnam when what was meant to be a short transit through Hong Kong turned into a lockdown.

The couple said they could hear protests outside the airport. But it wasn’t until 4pm, several hours after their arrival, when the cancellation of all flights was announced.

At first they counted themselves lucky to be among about 20 Qantas passengers flying business class.

“We’re almost in the DMZ here,” Mr Jones told the ABC.

“We’re totally isolated really.”

Hong Kong airport cancelled flight check-ins from Monday afternoon after anti-government protesters occupied the arrivals hall to protest police brutality towards protesters over the weekend.

Word of tear gas and arrests outside the airport began to filter in to passengers, with news reports advising that all transport had been shut down and the airport area was to be avoided.

Despite the airport reopening, Hong Kong flag carrier Cathay Pacific had cancelled more than 200 flights departing and incoming flights, according to its website.

Qantas cancelled three flights due to leave Hong Kong on Monday night and grounded a further three departing Australian cities on Tuesday morning – QF97 from Brisbane, QF29 from Melbourne and QF127 from Sydney.

Two Virgin Australia flights – VA82 to Sydney and VA68 to Melbourne – were due to depart Hong Kong on Monday night. They were re-scheduled for Tuesday.

“Hong Kong International Airport will implement flight rescheduling today with flight movements expected to be affected,” said a notice published on the Hong Kong International Airport’s official mobile app on Tuesday.

Cathay Pacific said it would operate a limited number of flights for connecting passengers. Hong Kong is the world’s 8th busiest by passenger traffic, handling 73 million passengers a year.

The developments at the airport on Monday night raised the stakes sharply after a weekend of skirmishes during which activists and police toughened their stances.

The precise trigger for the airport’s closure was not clear, since protesters occupying the arrivals hall for four days had been peaceful.

Hong Kong Legislative Council member Claudia Mo said earlier protests she had seen had been confined to the airport’s arrivals hall.

“I suppose it’s one way to make people get annoyed at the protesters,” she told ABC.

“The government obviously decided that they have had enough of this and they are telling or threatening basically to go away.”

Ms Mo said protesters had moved to the airport to avoid the police brutality they had experienced on the streets of Hong Kong.

“I don’t think it’s 100 per cent fair to say the protesters are trying to create chaos or to paralyse the airport,” she said.

“Their attempt is to make as much noise as possible about their demand for democracy and so on in Hong Kong.”

Most of the demonstrators left shortly after midnight, but about 50 remained.

“This is about our freedom,” a 24-year-old protester wearing a mask, who gave his name only as Yu, said.

“Why should we leave?”

Outside in the streets of Hong Kong, crowds picketed a police station, singing hymns.

Hundreds of people returned to a subway station – where police had hit activists with batons – to protest against heavy-handed tactics.

The increasingly violent demonstrations have plunged the Chinese-ruled territory into its most serious crisis in decades, presenting Chinese leader Xi Jinping with one of his biggest challenges since he came to power in 2012.

“Hong Kong has come to a critical juncture,” Hong Kong and Macau Affairs office spokesman Yang Guang said in Beijing.

“Protesters have been frequently using extremely dangerous tools to attack the police in recent days, constituting serious crimes with sprouts of terrorism emerging.”

‘If you hit the ball hard, it will just bounce back even harder’

While a build-up of Chinese troops along the border area has raised fears of an army intervention, Ms Mo said “ultimately it’s still just a threat”.

“I think we have clear-minded people up in Beijing, they should realise to actually send the Chinese army into Hong Kong – to clamp down on some social unrest – is just unrealistic,” she said.

“The stakes would be far too high for China.”

She said the stand-off had turned into a vicious cycle.

“If you hit the ball hard, it will just bounce back even harder,” she said adding the protests were unlikely to end any time soon.

“I don’t see any way out in the short-term, I’m afraid.”

Hong Kong is the world’s busiest air cargo port and the eighth busiest by passenger traffic, handling 73 million passengers a year.

The airport has been filled with anti-government protesters for four days.

Demonstrators say they are fighting the erosion of the “one country, two systems” arrangement enshrining some autonomy for Hong Kong when China took it back from Britain in 1997.

-with agencies