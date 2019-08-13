Travel chaos continues as protesters shut down Hong Kong airport again

Protesters have severely crippled operations at Hong Kong’s international airport for a second day, forcing authorities to cancel all remaining flights out of the city after demonstrators took over terminals as part of a push for democratic reforms.

After a brief respite early on Tuesday during which flights were able to take off and land, the airport authority announced check-in services for departing flights were suspended as of 4.30pm local time.

Other departing flights that had completed the process would continue to operate.

The airport authority said it did not expect arriving flights to be affected, though dozens of arriving flights were already cancelled.

The authority advised the public not to come to the airport, one of the world’s busiest transport hubs.

On Monday more than 200 flights were cancelled and the airport was effectively shut down with no flights taking off or landing.

Passengers have been forced to seek accommodation in the city while airlines struggle to find other ways to get them to their destinations.

The airport protests and their disruption are an escalation of a summer of demonstrations aimed at what many Hong Kong residents see as an increasing erosion of the freedoms they were promised in 1997 when Communist Party-ruled mainland China took over what had been a British colony.

The central government in Beijing on Monday ominously characterised the current protest movement as something approaching “terrorism” that posed an “existential threat” to the local citizenry.

Meanwhile, paramilitary police were assembling across the border in the city of Shenzhen for exercises in what some saw as a threat to increase force brought against the mostly young protesters who have turned out in their thousands over the past 10 weeks.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said the ongoing instability, chaos and violence have placed the city on a “path of no return”.

The demonstrators have shown no sign of letting up on their campaign to force Ms Lam’s administration to respond to their demands, including that she step down and entirely scrap legislation that could have seen criminal suspects sent to mainland China to face torture and unfair or politically charged trials.

Beijing’s usage of the term “terrorism” in relation to Hong Kong raises the prospect of greater violence and the possible suspension of legal rights for those detained.

Demonstrators have in recent days focused on their demand for an independent inquiry into what they call the police’s abuse of power and negligence.

That followed reports and circulating video footage of violent arrests and injuries sustained by protesters.

Some protesters have thrown bricks, eggs and flaming objects at police stations and police said they arrested another 149 demonstrators over the weekend, bringing the total to more than 700 since early June.

Police say several officers have suffered burns, bruises and eye damage inflicted by protesters.

The airport shutdown added to what authorities say is already a major blow to the financial hub’s crucial tourism industry.

Analysts said it could make foreign investors think twice about setting up shop in Hong Kong, which has long prided itself as being Asia’s leading business city with convenient air links across the region.

While China has yet to threaten sending in the army – as it did against pro-democracy protesters in Beijing in 1989 – the exercises in Shenzhen were a further demonstration of its ability to crush the demonstrations, even at the cost to Hong Kong’s reputation as a safe haven for business and international exchange.

-Reuters