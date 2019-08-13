News World Food names targeted by EU-Australia deal
Updated:

Food names targeted by EU-Australia deal

A man hoists a wheel of parmesan cheese on to a shelf.
Parmesan, haloumi, and feta could all become restricted terms. Photo: Getty
AAP
Share
Tweet Share Reddit Pin Email Comment

Some Australian food and drink products would need to be re-named under strict changes proposed by the European Union under a proposed free trade deal.

But Trade Minister Simon Birmingham has vowed to drive a “very hard bargain” with the EU, which is pursuing the product name issue in its negotiations with the federal government.

The EU wants protections for food and drink brands in its region, and if it’s successful Australian feta-makers could be forced to refer to their cheese as “Australian feta”.

Local spirits producers would also need to avoid using the term “Scotch whiskey”.

Packaging may also need to be changed for some Australian products, such as mozzarella cheese so it doesn’t look too similar to European brands.

Senator Birmingham says the Coalition government will spend the next three months consulting with the industries likely to be impacted under the proposed changes.

“Ultimately, we will only do this deal if overall it is in Australia’s interests to do so,” he told The Australian on Tuesday.

“We want to hear directly from Australian farmers and businesses so that we can fully represent them in our continuing negotiations with the EU.”

The EU is Australia’s second-largest trading partner, third-largest export destination and second-largest services export market.

-AAP

Comments
View Comments

Trending Now

JB Hi-Fi profit results
How JB Hi-Fi has managed to defy the retail slump
Here’s how tech giants profit from invading our privacy, and how we can start taking it back
foreign influence bill
Press freedom inquiry is an acid test for Andrew Hastie
Think you’re too smart to fall for a scam? That makes you the perfect victim
nsw parliament gladys berejiklian
Decriminalising abortion is vital first step before introducing tougher penalties
David Koch
How David Koch reckons he can make you $10,000 in 20 days