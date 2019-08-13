Autopsies complete on Canadian teen killers

Completed autopsies on the bodies of teenagers Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod are expected to reveal new information about possible motives behind the pair’s murderous rampage and the circumstances of their own deaths in the Canadian wilderness.

McLeod and Schmegelsky, both 19 from Vancouver Island, are suspected of embarking on a highway killing spree in Canada last month that left Australian tourist Lucas Fowler, his US girlfriend Chynna Deese and botanist Leonard Dyck dead.

The father of one of the teenagers, Alan Schmegelsky, said in a 60 Minutes interview on Sunday that he was “shocked” but needed more evidence before he truly believed his son was a murderer.

“You may think he’s a monster but he’s my son, he’s my Bryer,” Mr Schmegelsky said.

“We’ll never know the answer. Everyone’s so quick to judge… he might be a victim in all of this for all we know.”

Mr Schmegelsky admitted his son had experienced a difficult childhood comprising largely of isolation, YouTube and video games.

“He had a lot of time with very little attention given to him and I know that,” he said.

“It hurts a lot, he was my only child and I’ll never get to hug him again… a lot of parents know how I feel right now.”

But the sister of Ms Deese, Kennedy Deese, said in a post on Facebook that Mr Schmegelsky could not possibly know how her family is feeling, and hit out at him for making excuses for his killer son.

“We are not cut from the same cloth, as you play the victim and don’t acknowledge your hand in your child’s upbringing and ultimate demise,” Ms Deese said .

“Your sorrow is for yourself. The proper public response would have been a genuine apology. But we still forgive you and have mercy.”

Schmegelsky and McLeod allegedly shot dead Mr Fowler, 23, and Ms Deese, 24, after the couple’s van broke down on a British Columbia highway on July 14.

Four days later on another BC highway, the teens are believed to have murdered 64-year-old botanist Leonard Dyck, before stealing his Toyota RAV4 and driving it 3000 kilometres east across northern Canada.

The vehicle was found dumped and burnt out near the small town of Gillam, Manitoba.

Police launched an enormous manhunt that ended last Wednesday when two male bodies believed to be the fugitives were found in thick bushland near the banks of the Nelson River, near Gillam.

An item of interest was found near the bodies.

The RCMP has not revealed how Schmegelsky and McLeod died or what the item found in the vicinity was.