News World Police blame sabotage for gondola damage

Police blame sabotage for gondola damage

gondala vandalised vancouver
Police believe the gondolas were deliberately damaged. Photo: RCMP
ABC
Share
Tweet Share Reddit Pin Email

Canadian police say vandalism is likely behind a fallen cable that rendered the Sea to Sky Gondola near Vancouver “inoperable”.

Staff at the gondola in Squamish received an alert at 4.30am on Saturday (local time) saying the 5.5-centimetre-thick, 2-kilometre-long cable had fallen and nearly all of the 30 cable cars were grounded.

No one was on the attraction at the time and there were no injuries.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said it was believed the attraction had been sabotaged.

“We believe the cables were cut and this was a deliberate act of vandalism,” Inspector Kara Triance said.

“At this time, it’s a crime scene.”

The operators of the gondola, about 50 kilometres north of Vancouver, told local media the cable had only recently been inspected and “it was a big, thick, beautiful healthy rope”.

The RCMP said in a statement technical staff and the gondola’s manufacturers were inspecting the cable to confirm whether it had been vandalised.

“We recognise the potential of what could have been and are thankful that no-one was injured,” the statement said.

Police have appealed to hikers, climbers and campers in the area who may have been witnesses.

Trending Now

London-based human rights lawyer Jennifer Robinson visited Canberra last week.
Julian Assange’s lawyer pleads with Australians to help bring him home
Money and calculator
What the slow decay of the retail sector says about wealth in Australia
How weight training changes the brain
Miley Cyrus Liam Hemsworth
Miley Cyrus enjoys Italian getaway after splitting with Liam Hemsworth
A birdseye view of Orpheus Island on the Great Barrier Reef.
Island holiday destinations in all shapes and sizes that don’t require your passport
Matthew Elliott: Protect the eyes with bigger bans for ‘grubby’ acts