Hong Kong’s protests rattle the nerves of Chinese millionaires, and scare away luxury shoppers

Hong Kong has long been the mecca for the super rich, with tourists from mainland China and around the world flocking to the city to spend up big at its luxury-brand stores.

But the seemingly endless and increasingly violent protests paralysing the city are spreading fear among travellers and they are now staying away.

Take a walk down Canton Road, a famous thoroughfare lined with a dazzling array of luxury boutiques like Gucci, Dior and Prada, and it is easy to see impact the unrest is having.

In most of the stores, there are more staff than customers.

When the ABC went inside, we were eagerly greeted by four or five staff members who were keen to make a sale, only to be disappointed when asked for an interview.

None of the managers wanted to identify themselves, but one agreed to speak anonymously.

He said he cannot portray his political views publicly and must stay “neutral” and even “quiet” on the subject.

“We mainly cater for tourist business. In fact, the majority of sales is from tourists – tourists from China,” he said.

The manager said it was clear wealthy people in mainland China were aware of the turmoil in Hong Kong.

“It’s definitely affecting the number of people coming in. I would say sales have dropped, definitely by double digits – the 30 to 50 per cent range,” he said.

It is a worrying sign for consumer brands and luxury retailers, which have become dependent on Hong Kong as a top destination for millions of shoppers from mainland China each year.

What started as a peaceful demonstration over a controversial extradition bill has morphed into a violent movement against China’s tightening grip over the former British colony.

Protesters have co-ordinated simultaneous rallies across the city and into the suburbs while police have responded with growing force, firing tear gas and rubber bullets at protesters.

More than 500 protesters have been injured and many more arrested, while police have fired close to 2000 rounds of tear gas.

At times, key districts have been blocked by barricades, including the popular shopping district in Causeway Bay, which became engulfed in tear gas last week.