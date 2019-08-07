Meet Heracles, the giant parrot that once roamed NZ

Australian palaeontologists have revealed that a one-metre tall parrot once roamed the wild lands across the ditch.

The world’s largest parrot was found in fossils about 19 million years old near St Bathans, south of Christchurch, in New Zealand.

Researchers estimate the bird, which they have named Heracles inexpectatus, would have been about a metre tall and weighed up to seven kilograms. It was likely also flightless.

Flinders University Associate Professor Trevor Worthy said Heracles was found in an area well known for its giant birds.

“Not only moa dominated avifaunas but giant geese and adzebills shared the forest floor, while a giant eagle ruled the skies,” he said on Wednesday.

“But until now, no one has ever found an extinct giant parrot – anywhere.”

Palaeontologists from Flinders University, the University of NSW and New Zealand’s Canterbury Museum have been excavating in the area for 20 years. They continue to unearth new birds and animals from the Central Otago fossils.

“While Heracles is one of the most spectacular birds we have found, no doubt there are many more unexpected species yet to be discovered in this most interesting deposit,” Professor Worthy said.

He said islands were renowned for being home to huge birds – and New Zealand perhaps most of all. The country’s islands were once home to nine species of giant moa and two prehistoric giant geese.

“New Zealand’s birds have long been considered unique in that it was they, rather than mammals, who dominated the land,” he said.

“They included an unusually high number of flightless species, often large, and most found nowhere else besides New Zealand.”

Among them is the kakapo. It is the world’s heaviest living parrot – reaching up to 3.5 kilograms – and the only flightless one. It is nocturnal, and now critically endangered.

Professor Worthy said the fragments of bone that led to the discovery of Heracles had been sitting on a shelf since 2008 – “patiently waiting for their turn to be described”.

“We had known that St Bathans also contains eagle fossils of similar size, so the Heracles fossils were put on the eagle pile while we waited to find more fossils that might tell us more,” he said.

“On pulling them out and looking more closely, it was immediately clear that these were not eagle bones, so we started trying to work out what they were.”

Parrots were not on the researchers’ radar at first, purely because the bones were larger than those of any known parrot.

“After a while the bones told their story – they were of a parrot, and nothing else was remotely similar,” Professor Worthy said.

“Moreover, they were in some ways fairly similar to the kakapo. And so Heracles inexpectatus was born, the name derived from Greek mythology.”

The researchers think Heracles probably dined on plants; its giant size would have meant “no fruit was too big, no nut too tough to crack”.

They also think it snacked on the occasional moa that might have come to a grisly end after getting trapped in a swamp – as its modern-day cousin, the kea, used to do more recently.

