WA Police: Prowler tried to abduct brothers from their beds

WA police rescued both boys unharmed. Photo: AAP Photo: AAP
A West Australian man faces a series of child stealing charges after a young boy was snatched and an attempt was made to abduct his older brother from their home in the state’s Wheatbelt region.

The 34-year-old, who is not believed to be known to the boys, is alleged to have entered a home in Moora, 177km north of Perth, about 4am on Friday.

Police say he took a seven-year-old boy from the residence before returning and attempting to abduct another boy aged 12, dragging him out of the house.

The older boy broke free and ran back into the home to alert an adult who notified authorities.

Police searched the area and found the seven-year-old at a nearby home just after 7am.

Both children were taken to hospital for routine medical checks.

The accused man was due to face Perth Magistrates Court on Saturday charged with two counts of forcibly or fraudulently taking a child under 16, two counts of aggravated burglary, deprivation of liberty, using a disguise to commit an offence and destruction of property.

-AAP

